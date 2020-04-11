WHO chief hails Turkey's solidarity with countries

  • April 11 2020 11:07:00

WHO chief hails Turkey's solidarity with countries

GENEVA- Anadolu Agency
WHO chief hails Turkeys solidarity with countries

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief praised Turkey for showing an “exemplary” solidarity with the coronavirus-hit countries, while his top aide said the country has a "huge history" of large-scale disaster management and of offering support to other countries.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the remarks at a video press conference in response to a question on Turkey’s dispatching of essential supplies to European countries and others amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Tedros said he had joined on Friday morning the presidents of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan through the Turkic Council.

"All the leaders agreed that they should cooperate among themselves as a regional entity, but also cooperate with these other countries and support countries who need support," he said.

"I also appreciated the President of Turkey, President Erdoğan, for the contributions he has made, starting from neighboring countries and beyond, as has been said in medical supplies,” the WHO chief said.

He said this was the "solidarity principle" the WHO has advocated to fight the pandemic.

"And that's why I appreciate their contribution. And that's what we should continue to do. While doing our best in our borders, we should also support those who need our support," the WHO chief added.

Tedros said that what Turkey and other countries in the Turkic Council were doing "is actually exemplary. And I hope all countries will adhere to the principle of solidarity and fighting this invisible but dangerous enemy together."

At the same news conference, WHO's CEO for Health Emergencies Dr. Mike Ryan said that Turkey has a huge history in large scale disaster management, and it has learned many lessons in the past, especially with earthquakes.

“There's probably no better country on the European continent better prepared to deal with natural disasters and large-scale population-based disasters," said Ryan.

He said Turkey has "many, many people more vulnerable, particularly refugees and migrants".

As Turkey had done over the years, the global community needs now, to offer solidarity to it in taking care of disasters, he said.

"It is incumbent on the international community to also offer that support in return, now that Turkey faces its own crisis," said Ryan.



MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey imposes a two-day lockdown in 31 provinces from midnight

    Turkey imposes a two-day lockdown in 31 provinces from midnight

  2. Elderly woman looks after stray cats and dogs

    Elderly woman looks after stray cats and dogs

  3. Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

    Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

  4. Ruling party to introduce further measures on social media platforms

    Ruling party to introduce further measures on social media platforms

  5. Turkish man hosts 7 foreign nationals amid virus spread

    Turkish man hosts 7 foreign nationals amid virus spread
Recommended
Turkish agency sends aid to countries amid coronavirus

Turkish agency sends aid to countries amid coronavirus
EU cooperates with Turkey against coronavirus: Head of delegation

EU cooperates with Turkey against coronavirus: Head of delegation
Erdoğan sends UK PM letter, medical supplies

Erdoğan sends UK PM letter, medical supplies
Turkey delivers medical aid to UK to help fight virus

Turkey delivers medical aid to UK to help fight virus
Turkish navy thwarts Greek coast guards in Aegean Sea

Turkish navy thwarts Greek coast guards in Aegean Sea

Ankara hails Yemen cease-fire

Ankara hails Yemen cease-fire

WORLD Virus deaths top 100,000 ahead of locked-down Easter

Virus deaths top 100,000 ahead of locked-down Easter

The global coronavirus death toll topped 100,000 on April 10 as Easter celebrations around the world kicked off in near-empty churches with billions of people stuck indoors to halt the pandemic’s deadly march.

ECONOMY Online collective agreement brings pay rise to workers

Online collective agreement brings pay rise to workers

More than 28,000 workers of Migros, Turkey’s prominent supermarket chain, will see a rise of 11 to 19 percent in their salaries and benefits after negotiations for a collective agreement were reached between the employer and the labor union in a videoconference.
SPORTS Legendary Turkish goalkeeper recovers from coronavirus

Legendary Turkish goalkeeper recovers from coronavirus

Former Turkish international goalkeeper Rüştü Reçber who was tested positive for coronavirus about two weeks ago has completely recovered.