Wheat production expected to increase 18 pct this year

  • May 25 2022 07:00:00

Wheat production expected to increase 18 pct this year

ANKARA
Wheat production expected to increase 18 pct this year

Turkey’s wheat production is expected to increase by 17.6 percent this year from 2021 to 20 million tons, according to a report by the country’s grains council (UHK).

In its March report, the UHK, which includes growers, business associations, scientists and non-governmental organizations, forecast that production would be 20.5 million tons, but cut its estimate in the latest edition by 500,000 tons to 20 million as precipitation in April was lower than expected.

The country’s wheat production was 17 million tons in 2021.

The UHK report came at a time when concerns over food security are growing amid the war in Ukraine, climate change, drought and the price increases in grains, particularly wheat, around the globe.

The report noted that wheat production is likely to drop by 15 percent compared to the previous year in the southeastern Anatolia region. But it said the production increases in other regions of the country, thanks to good precipitation, will make up for the output drop in Southeastern Anatolia.

The council also expects a 2 percent decline in production in the Aegean region.

Farmers plant 7.1 million hectares of land this year, which will yield some 20 million tons of wheat, the council added.

“The higher level of surface water reserves, the increase in the irrigated area, and precipitation in the first 10 days of May and favorable weather conditions will result in an increase in wheat production this year,” the report explained.

The council, however, predicted that barley production will decline by 18 percent due to less precipitation in Southeastern Anatolia, but the country’s barley production will be around 8.1 million tons, some 1.2 percent above the long-term average of 8 million tons.

Economy,

WORLD UAE announces Gulf’s first known case of monkeypox

UAE announces Gulf’s first known case of monkeypox
MOST POPULAR

  1. Caucasian lynx filmed in eastern Turkey

    Caucasian lynx filmed in eastern Turkey

  2. Russian shopping centers invite Turkish retailers

    Russian shopping centers invite Turkish retailers

  3. Leaving NATO should be on agenda: MHP leader

    Leaving NATO should be on agenda: MHP leader

  4. Rent of exclusive gazebos hits 10,000 euros in Bodrum

    Rent of exclusive gazebos hits 10,000 euros in Bodrum

  5. Saudi Arabia to buy Bayraktar drones: Report

    Saudi Arabia to buy Bayraktar drones: Report
Recommended
Airbnb ends rentals in China

Airbnb ends rentals in China
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices to record high

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices to record high
Wind, solar energy saves Turkey $7 bln in imports

Wind, solar energy saves Turkey $7 bln in imports
Gov’t working to bring rent hikes under control

Gov’t working to bring rent hikes under control
External assets at $287 billion in March

External assets at $287 billion in March
SpaceX aims to raise $1.7 billion: media

SpaceX aims to raise $1.7 billion: media
WORLD UAE announces Gulf’s first known case of monkeypox

UAE announces Gulf’s first known case of monkeypox

The United Arab Emirates became the first Gulf country to announce a case of monkeypox on Tuesday, insisting it was "fully prepared" to handle any outbreak.

ECONOMY Airbnb ends rentals in China

Airbnb ends rentals in China

Airbnb Inc. announced Tuesday it will stop representing short-term rental properties in China and focus its business in the country on serving Chinese tourists looking for lodgings abroad.

SPORTS World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

Turkey has set its seal on the World Women Boxing Championship held in Istanbul with five gold and two bronze medals, and the world champion boxers now turn their eyes to the 2024 Paris Olympics for new successes.