Whale brought from Canada to US dies

  • February 15 2022 07:00:00

Whale brought from Canada to US dies

MYSTIC, Conn.
Whale brought from Canada to US dies

The second of five whales brought from Canada to Connecticut’s Mystic Aquarium last year for research purposes has died.

The aquarium announced on its website that the female had been receiving intensive care for the past several months for multiple health issues but died early Feb. 11 morning. A necropsy was to be performed to determine the cause of death.

A male beluga named Havok, who had a preexisting gastrointestinal issue, died in August. The two whales were among five brought to Mystic last spring from Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ontario, after a lengthy battle to obtain permits from both the United States and Canada.

Animal rights activists had sued unsuccessfully to block the transport, alleging a permit granted by the U.S. Commerce secretary and National Marine Fisheries Service didn’t adequately address the potential harm to the belugas from being moved to Mystic.

The whales, which ranged in age from 7 to 12 at the time of the transport, were born in captivity, and officials say they cannot safely be released into the ocean. Mystic officials said at the time that the five whales left an overcrowded habitat with about 50 other Belugas in Canada.

The Animal Welfare Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based animal protection advocacy organization, called for an investigation into the deaths in a statement on its website.

In the aquarium’s statement, Dr. Stephen Coan, the aquarium’s president and CEO, said Mystic has addressed issues raised during a visit last fall by the U.S. Department of Agriculture after the first whale died. Those included the handling of animals with vision challenges, certain fluctuations in water quality and shade for animals.

US,

ARTS & LIFE ‘Exposé’ at Anna Laudel Gallery

‘Exposé’ at Anna Laudel Gallery
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

    Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

  2. Turkey-UAE ties essential for regional peace: Erdoğan

    Turkey-UAE ties essential for regional peace: Erdoğan

  3. Two earthquakes hit Caucasus, stirring panic in Turkey’s northeast

    Two earthquakes hit Caucasus, stirring panic in Turkey’s northeast

  4. Turkish-Greek Aegean talks to continue despite row

    Turkish-Greek Aegean talks to continue despite row

  5. Rise in number of invasive jellyfish in Turkey’s south raises concern

    Rise in number of invasive jellyfish in Turkey’s south raises concern
Recommended
In ’Marry Me,’ Jennifer Lopez leans into her stardom

In ’Marry Me,’ Jennifer Lopez leans into her stardom
‘I am a fool,’ Russian guard says

‘I am a fool,’ Russian guard says
‘Exposé’ at Anna Laudel Gallery

‘Exposé’ at Anna Laudel Gallery
’Death on the Nile’ cruises to box office lead

’Death on the Nile’ cruises to box office lead
Ivan Reitman, producer, ’Ghostbusters’ director, dies at 75

Ivan Reitman, producer, ’Ghostbusters’ director, dies at 75
NASA’s new space telescope sees 1st starlight, takes selfie

NASA’s new space telescope sees 1st starlight, takes selfie
WORLD Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing was open Monday after protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 measures blocked it for nearly a week, but a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa, persisted as city residents seethed over authorities’ inability to reclaim the streets.

ECONOMY Milk products output increases in 2021

Milk products output increases in 2021

Nearly all products made of milk increased in Turkey last year, although drinking milk output decreased, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Feb. 14. 
SPORTS US ice dancers win Olympic bronze medal before retiring

US ice dancers win Olympic bronze medal before retiring

After skating to a bronze medal at the Beijing Games, American ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue bent down and kissed the the ice where the Olympic rings were painted.