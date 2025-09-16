Western recognition of Palestine to intensify pressure on Israel: Erdoğan

ANKARA
An increasing number of Western nations declaring their intention to recognize a Palestinian state will put further pressure on Israel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stressed.

“The New York Declaration, adopted at the U.N. General Assembly with the support of 142 countries, has launched a process that has fundamentally reshaped the diplomatic balance on the Palestinian issue,” Erdoğan told reporters on his return flight from Doha, where he attended a summit of Arab and Islamic leaders to discuss a joint action on Sept. 15 after Israel’s last week strike on the Qatari capital.

The recent U.N. vote has underscored Israel’s growing isolation, Erdoğan stressed.

French President Emmanuel Macron is spearheading the initiative to recognize a Palestinian state as international condemnation mounts over Israel’s nearly two-year offensive in Gaza.

Britain, Australia, Canada and Belgium have all announced plans to recognize Palestinian statehood at the upcoming U.N. General Assembly session, with Luxembourg being the latest state declaring the same intention.

“The recognition of Palestine by Western countries will, I believe, corner Israel even further. We will once again raise our voice on this matter at the U.N.,” Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan said that during the Doha summit, he held high-level meetings with several leaders, reiterating Türkiye’s full support for both Qatar and Palestine.

Those who govern Israel had reduced their radical mindset to “nothing more than a murderous network built on fascist ideology,” he expressed.

“In this sense, Netanyahu is ideologically akin to Hitler. Just as Hitler, blinded by his perceived progress, failed to see the looming catastrophe, Netanyahu too will ultimately face the same fate,” Erdoğan noted.

Erdoğan said he also met Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara on the sidelines of the event, reaffirming Ankara’s support for Damascus.

He highlighted the integration agreement reached in March between Damascus and the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the country’s northeast as a significant step toward safeguarding Syria’s territorial integrity.

“Syria is going through a complex process in which international diplomacy and local dynamics are deeply intertwined. We cannot leave Syria to face this alone,” he said, warning that Israel was seeking to weaken the country through aggression and a “divide-and-rule” strategy.

“Nevertheless, a government that prioritizes inclusivity is now in power in Syria. Everyone must recognize this new reality and adjust their steps accordingly. That is the wisest, most prudent and most fitting course of action in line with Syria’s circumstances,” he added.

Responding to a question on Libya, Erdoğan said it would be a major achievement in terms of international law if the Benghazi administration ratified the maritime delimitation agreement signed between Türkiye and Tripoli.

“Türkiye believes a constructive dialogue must be established between the east and west of Libya,” he noted.

