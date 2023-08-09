West must keep promises on Ukraine grain deal: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Aug. 8 that the revival of the crucial deal with Russia to allow Ukrainian grain exports "depends on Western countries which must keep their promises."

"I believe that we can meet on a common ground on this issue," referring to a recent phone call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. "We do not want this tension to continue any longer. We will continue to work with all parties sincerely."

The agreement, which had been brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations in July 2022, encountered a setback when Russia decided to withdraw from it on July 17, alleging unfulfilled obligations by its counterparts in Moscow. Subsequently, Russia launched multiple strikes on Ukrainian ports, including Odesa.

"We don't want to see any more blood and tears. The spread of war to the Black Sea would be disastrous for the entire region," Erdoğan added.

During the phone call, Erdoğan told Putin that the long-term inactivation of the grain deal "will not benefit anyone" and that the countries in need would suffer the most.

Erdoğan further highlighted the impact of the agreement's suspension on grain prices, stating that they had increased by 15 percent in the past two weeks, after witnessing a 23 percent decrease when the deal was in force. He vowed Türkiye would press ahead with "intensive efforts" and diplomacy to reestablish the agreement.

The two leaders also agreed on Putin's visit to Türkiye, but no timetable was given.

The Turkish president said that "no steps should be taken that will escalate tensions in the Russia-Ukraine war," emphasizing the significance of a grain deal that he called a "bridge for peace."

Both the United Nations and Türkiye have been actively working to revive the grain deal, recognizing its importance in addressing food security concerns and ensuring stable grain prices in the global market.

The Turkish president also stated that the country is involved in the events in the region with a "Türkiye-oriented reading," highlighting the nation's role in safeguarding its interests through diplomacy and strategic deployment of both hard and soft power.

"Türkiye has emerged as a playmaker country in international relations in recent years, whose contribution is expected," he emphasized.