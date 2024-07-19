'Well-preserved' dinosaur fossil revealed by Brazilian flood

'Well-preserved' dinosaur fossil revealed by Brazilian flood

SAO JOAO DO POLESİNE
Well-preserved dinosaur fossil revealed by Brazilian flood

Torrential rains causing historic flooding in southern Brazil have revealed a "very well-preserved" dinosaur fossil dating back some 200 million years, according to the research team who discovered it.

The fossil was first identified in May near the city of Sao Joao do Polesine, some 280 kilometres (170 miles) west of Porto Alegre, in a part of the Brazilian pampas dubbed the country's 'El Dorado' of palaeontology.

A team of palaeontologists from the Federal University of Santa Maria spent four days excavating the fossil to remove the block of rock containing a "near complete" dinosaur fossil to take back to their research centre for study.

Initial findings have determined the fossil was a specimen of the Herrerasauridae family, which were bipedal carnivores with long tails found in the area of modern-day Brazil and Argentina.

The fossil dates to the Triassic period, between 250 to 200 million years ago.

Rodrigo Temp Muller, who's leading the research effort, told AFP that the fossil is possibly the second most complete fossil of a Herrerasauridae specimen to date.

The most complete was found in the same part of Brazil in 2014, leading to the identification of a new species with hooked claws, dubbed gnathovorax cabreirai.

The fossil will undergo several rounds of analysis before researchers can determine whether the specimen is a member of the same species.

"We have to be very careful with this work, it's very meticulous, almost surgical," Muller said, adding the process could take "several months."

"Every little part that we might damage will be a bit of information that we might not be able to recover."

Once the analysis is done, Muller's team will publish the results in a scientific journal.

  Erosion acceleration - 

The heavy rains that affected the pampas in May killed more than 180 people in Brazil and caused major damage to infrastructure.

The floods revealed the fossil much earlier by "accelerating erosion," a silver lining to researchers, who would not have discovered it until much later, according to Muller.

The downpour is not without its drawbacks, however, as heavy rainfall "also destroys a lot of the material" from the fossils, especially small fragments.

Palaeontologists maintain a close watch on the fossil deposits as a result, especially any fragments that may be exposed, and focus their efforts during excavations to recover these fossils in the best possible condition.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Talks with Sudan warring parties encouraging: UN

Talks with Sudan warring parties 'encouraging': UN
LATEST NEWS

  1. Talks with Sudan warring parties 'encouraging': UN

    Talks with Sudan warring parties 'encouraging': UN

  2. UK lifts funding block on UN agency for Palestinian refugees

    UK lifts funding block on UN agency for Palestinian refugees

  3. Türkiye to endure ‘tropical nights’ amidst severe heat wave

    Türkiye to endure ‘tropical nights’ amidst severe heat wave

  4. Boundaries of 2 provinces change over dispute

    Boundaries of 2 provinces change over dispute

  5. Moonlit scramble across the sand for Türkiye's booming baby turtle population

    Moonlit scramble across the sand for Türkiye's booming baby turtle population
Recommended
Meteor grazes skies above New York City

Meteor grazes skies above New York City
Angelina Jolie asks Brad Pitt end the fighting

Angelina Jolie asks Brad Pitt 'end the fighting'
Greek singer refuses to take stage in Çeşme

Greek singer refuses to take stage in Çeşme
Twisters director swaps arthouse for 90s blockbuster reboot

'Twisters' director swaps arthouse for '90s blockbuster reboot
Yıldız Palace opens doors after 6 years of restoration

Yıldız Palace opens doors after 6 years of restoration
Shogun, The Bear lead Emmy nominees

'Shogun,' 'The Bear' lead Emmy nominees
WORLD Talks with Sudan warring parties encouraging: UN

Talks with Sudan warring parties 'encouraging': UN

Talks between a United Nations envoy and delegations from both warring parties in Sudan have proven an encouraging first step, the U.N. said Friday as the discussions neared a close.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿