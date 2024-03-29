Web3 training to support women entrepreneurs in quake zone

Erim Eriz—HATAY

The Binance Women in Technology Academy, which was founded in collaboration with Binance and the Women in Technology Association (Wtech) to promote equal opportunities in technology and financial literacy among women, has relocated its courses to Hatay, the southern province devastated by the Feb. 6 earthquakes last year, and has reached out to young female university students living in the quake zone.

The program, which took place on March 26–27 in Hatay's Antakya district, provided participating women with the knowledge and skills required to be a part of the Web3 world—the next iteration of the internet—through courses in financial literacy, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, NFT’s and cybersecurity.

The Academy's mission is to introduce young women to the world of technology and give them the opportunity to lead not only their individual careers but also in their communities. By increasing women's representation in crypto, blockchain and Web 3.0, the project aims to boost Türkiye's technological and economic power while also taking a significant step against gender inequality in the industry.

Binance Türkiye Marketing Director Harika Eldoğan stated that the program conducted pilot courses and awarded certificates to 50 participating women during the graduation ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mücahit Dönmez, General Manager of Binance Türkiye, emphasized that the quake region became one of Binance's priority regions immediately after the disaster on Feb. 6.

"Binance donated $100 worth of BNB to each of its users in the earthquake zone in Türkiye, with the donations collected, the earthquake victims were supported, and a steel house was opened for use as a school," he said.

"Hatay is a valuable location for the Binance Women in Tech Academy program and a city where we are laying the foundations for change and development, embracing the innovative spirit that defines Binance's mission," he added.

Dönmez also emphasized that Türkiye is one of the most impressive hubs in the world, not only because of its crypto adoption rate of nearly 40 percent but also because of the country's enthusiasm for cryptocurrency and new technologies.

Zehra Öney, Founding Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Women in Technology Association, stated that the organization aims to increase the number of women with low motivation to participate in employment, production and entrepreneurship.

The program was introduced to 80 female university students in Hatay and aims to graduate 5,000 women in five years.