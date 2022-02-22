Turkish economy resilient to global shocks: Erdoğan

DAKAR

Turkey is an important member of the G-20 platform and the 13th largest country in the world by purchasing parity, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Feb. 21, underlining the strength of the Turkish economy despite global difficulties.

“Our economy is resilient to global shocks. We grew our economy by five percent every year despite the instability in the region,” Erdoğan said, speaking at a business forum during his visit to the Senegalese capital Dakar as part of his four-day trip to Central and West Africa.

Turkey will see a more successful year in growth in 2022 as its growth rates approach double digits, Erdoğan stated.

Senegal is an export gateway to West Africa, Erdoğan said, noting cooperation in the fields of agriculture, tourism, food and health will be beneficial for the entire region.

Turkey’s policy for “opening” to Africa was successfully completed and turned into a partnership policy with Africa in 2013, he said, emphasizing that ongoing projects with African partnerships are based on equal partnership and mutual benefit.

Ankara will continue to enhance its relations with African countries based on sincerity and solidarity, Erdoğan said during a joint press conference with his Senegalese counterpart, Macky Sall.

The bilateral trade volume between Turkey and Senegal reached $540 million in 2021, the president said, noting that Turkey’s aim is to increase this figure to some $1 billion soon.

He added that Turkish firms in Senegal carry out operations in the fields of energy, steel production, health care, food industry, ready-mixed concrete production and gold processing.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has finalized 186 projects in Senegal with a total value of $12 million since 2007, Erdoğan said. The Turkish Maarif Foundation provides education for 287 students at 13 schools in the country, he noted.

He thanked Senegalese authorities for their support in Turkey’s fight against FETÖ. “We have no doubt that this support and solidarity will continue,” he said.