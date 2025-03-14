Erdoğan calls on political parties to support terror-free Türkiye bid

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has repeated his call on the political parties to lend support to ongoing efforts for creating a terror-free Türkiye and urged against provocations that could derail the process.

“I want to make this sincere call to all political parties and lawmakers: Let’s join forces and resolve this problem that targets our 1,000-year-old brotherhood,” Erdoğan said during an iftar dinner at the parliament late on March 13.

The dinner was hosted by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş with the participation of lawmakers from the political parties.

“We have covered significant distance in our efforts toward the goal of a terror-free Türkiye with the contributions of the political parties at the parliament,” Erdoğan stated. The President referred to an ongoing process that started with the statement of PKK's jailed leader, Abdullah Öcalan, who asked the terror organization to disband and dissolve itself on Feb. 27.

“On Feb. 27, we peacefully passed yet another critical milestone in the terror-free Türkiye initiative. Without prolonging the process, without resorting to any tricks such as complicating the process, and without allowing any tension, provocation or extremism, I believe that we will swiftly achieve the desired outcome,” Erdoğan said.

Türkiye’s aim is to resolve the terror problem that claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people, including security forces and civilians, Erdoğan stated. “We endeavor to put an end to terror, bloodshed and suffering in this country and to strengthen our brotherhood. We want to leave our children a country and region cleared of terror.”

Erdoğan also urged that there are those who are unhappy with Türkiye’s efforts to get rid of the terror problem, saying, “We, on the other hand, know very well that there are those who are concerned by the strengthening of this possibility and those who do not want the 40-year-long menace of terror to be eradicated and the political realm to gain ground.”

“We are also waging an intensive fight against such dirty hands and against those thriving on terror,” he said, calling on all lawmakers to display the same sensitivity over the terror-free Türkiye efforts.