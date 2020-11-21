We contemplate to build future with Europe, says Erdoğan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey seeks stronger cooperation with allies, said the nation's president on Nov. 21.

"We want to be in stronger cooperation with our friends and allies," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his ruling AKP's regular

provincial congresses, held virtually as part of COVID-19 measures.

“We see ourselves nowhere else but in Europe. We contemplate to build our future together with Europe,” he added.

He also noted that Ankara wants to use its long and close ally relations with Washington actively in resolving the regional and global issues.

“We believe that we do not have any problem with any country or institution that cannot be solved through politics, diplomacy, and dialogue,” he stressed.



