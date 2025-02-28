VP Yılmaz meets with British defense secretary in London

LONDON

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz met with British Defense Secretary John Healey and his delegation at the Turkish Embassy in London on Thursday.

The meeting also included Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır and AK Party Deputy Chairman Zafer Sirakaya.

The two sides discussed a range of important topics including regional and global security issues, strategic defense cooperation, and the progress of joint defense industry projects between Türkiye and the U.K..

Yılmaz highlighted the positive developments in the ongoing negotiations concerning the procurement of Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, expressing satisfaction with the advancements in the discussions.

“We are pleased with the positive progress in negotiations regarding the Eurofighter Typhoon procurement,” he said, adding that both nations share a vision to further enhance cooperation in third countries.

He also emphasized the significance of future collaborations in the defense sector.

Looking ahead, Yılmaz expressed his optimism for the upcoming Türkiye-UK Defense Industry Council meeting, which is scheduled for April 9.

He believes this event will mark an important milestone in strengthening bilateral defense relations.

Yılmaz concluded by thanking Healey and his delegation for their continued support and valuable contributions to the growing cooperation between the two nations.