VP Yılmaz, Malaysian deputy premier discuss geopolitical, global issues

ANKARA
Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz on Tuesday met with Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy and Water Transformation Fadillah Yusof at the Presidential Complex in Ankara to discuss geopolitical and global issues.

“We had the opportunity to discuss political and economic developments at the regional and global levels with Mr. Yusof. We discussed areas where we can share experience, especially energy and water resources,” Cevdet Yılmaz stated on X following the meeting with the Malaysian deputy premier.

The Turkish vice president pointed out that Ankara remains committed to strengthening collaboration with Kuala Lumpur for regional peace, stability, and development.

“We are determined to strengthen our comprehensive strategic partnership with Malaysia, our largest trading partner in Southeast Asia, in every field,” Yılmaz added.

Fadillah Yusof said the meeting aimed to explore potential cooperation in various areas, particularly in the field of energy transition, noting that Türkiye is one of the largest renewable energy generation countries in Europe and the world.

“We discussed issues such as energy, water, ASEAN cooperation, as well as current regional issues such as bilateral trade, peace and humanitarian issues, and tourism. It is hoped that this effort will lead to further strengthening of relations and cooperation between the two countries,” Yusof wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Yusof also met with Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, during which they discussed “the proposal to establish a Malaysia-Türkiye energy forum and the proposal to sign a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of energy to strengthen relations and cooperation between the two countries,” the Malaysian deputy premier stated on X.

 

