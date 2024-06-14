‘Voluntary archaeologists’ trace history in Ankara

ANKARA
Volunteer students in the capital Ankara's Çubuk district are carrying out excavation works to unearth the secrets of the historic Melikşah Bath, a Roman-era site famed for its medical practices.

Known to be around 2,000 years old, the bath once served as a health and healing center in the Melikşah neighborhood.

Büşra Küçüközen, a history student at Yıldırım Beyazıt University, expressed her excitement about participating in the excavations. “I've been curious about the history of Ankara since I was little. So therefore I wanted to volunteer. Initially, I was thrilled to find even a piece of ceramic under the soil. Now, we are trying to piece together the ceramics we find, which is even more exciting,” she said.

Associate Professor Dr. Yusuf Albayrak, from the Archaeology Department at Ankara Yıldırım Beyazıt University, provided insights into the ongoing work.

“We are working with our volunteer friends in the inner part of the bath, specifically in the pool section. Our goal is to clear the soil debris and the collapsed roof blocks from the pool area. We continue to restore ceramic pieces from the Ottoman period. We plan to temporarily conclude our work here in approximately 10 years,” he stated.

The excavation project, led by the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations and approved by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, holds significant scientific and cultural importance. Volunteer students not only contribute to uncovering historical artifacts but also gain invaluable experience in the field of archaeology.

The progress of the project is crucial for the preservation and understanding of this ancient site and highlights the dedication and passion of students.

