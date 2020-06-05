Virus forces Tomorrowland festival online

  • June 05 2020 09:46:00

Virus forces Tomorrowland festival online

BRUSSELS- Agence France-Presse
Virus forces Tomorrowland festival online

Belgium’s Tomorrowland festival, one of the world’s biggest electronic music events, will be held online this year because of coronavirus restrictions, organizers said on June 4. 

While Belgium is slowly lifting the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, music festivals are banned until at least the end of August.

Tomorrowland, which usually draws some 400,000 people to the small town of Boom, will this year take the form of a two-day "digital music festival experience".

Revelers will be able to navigate eight different "stages" through a computer, smartphone or tablet, with organizers promising "the planet’s biggest names in electronic dance music and the world’s best technology in 3D design, video production and special effects."

Weekend tickets for Tomorrowland Around the World on July 25 to 26 cost 20 euros.

Festival co-founder Michiel Beers said they hoped to capture the spirit of the event while "re-inventing the festival experience".

"We hope that hundreds of thousands of people will unite in a responsible way and that small. Tomorrowland gatherings at people’s homes- from Canada to Australia, from Japan to Brazil and everywhere in between- will be organized," he said in a statement.

"Especially during the weekend where normally Tomorrowland Belgium would take place, we really have the power to unite the world."

It is not the only major event to be hit by coronavirus  Britain’s Glastonbury festival was forced to cancel the 50th-anniversary edition.

With nightclubs shut and events canceled because of the pandemic, many DJs and record labels have kept the party going with free online "festivals" on video-streaming sites.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to gradually resume int'l flights from June 10

    Turkey to gradually resume int'l flights from June 10

  2. American to be deported soon after ‘suspiciously’ releasing fish into lake

    American to be deported soon after ‘suspiciously’ releasing fish into lake

  3. New measures announced for Istanbul public transport

    New measures announced for Istanbul public transport

  4. Three opposition MPs stripped of lawmaker status in Turkish Parliament

    Three opposition MPs stripped of lawmaker status in Turkish Parliament

  5. Turkey, Libya will enhance cooperation in east Med: Erdoğan

    Turkey, Libya will enhance cooperation in east Med: Erdoğan
Recommended
Small carnivorous dinosaur discovered

Small carnivorous dinosaur discovered
Unique Trajan statue restored

Unique Trajan statue restored
Experts register butterflies around Lake Van

Experts register butterflies around Lake Van
Marie-Antoinette and lover’s censored letters deciphered

Marie-Antoinette and lover’s censored letters deciphered
Vienna State Opera reopens with just 100 guests per show

Vienna State Opera reopens with just 100 guests per show

1,800 years on, water channels in Turkey’s southeast remain mystery

1,800 years on, water channels in Turkey’s southeast remain mystery
WORLD Eastern forces quit Libyan capital after year-long assault

Eastern forces quit Libyan capital after year-long assault

Libya's internationally recognised government regained control of Tripoli on June 4, driving eastern forces out of the capital after a 14-month battle in which foreign powers poured in arms and fighters.

ECONOMY Turkey may earn $20 bln in chemical exports in 2020: Association

Turkey may earn $20 bln in chemical exports in 2020: Association

Turkey could make a revenue of $20 billion in chemical exports this year, almost the same of $20.6 billion last year, despite the pandemic, said the head of a local association on June 4. 
SPORTS Trabzonspor to appeal at sports court over UEFA ban

Trabzonspor to appeal at sports court over UEFA ban

Turkish football club Trabzonspor on June 3 said it will appeal at the international sports court against the UEFA’s decision to ban the club from European competitions for one year.