Villagers transport hay bales by zipline

HAKKARİ

In a bid to make their job easy, villagers in the southeastern province of Hakkari’s Yüksekova district have come up with an innovative method of using a 3,000-meter-long zipline to transport hay bales collected from mountains to their villages during the summer months.

Residents of Onbaşılar village, who make a living by practicing animal husbandry, now carry hay bales to the village with the help of hooks attached to a 3,000-meter-long steel rope, making their job less tiring.

“In the past, we used to slide the bales on the snow. Our job is much easier with this method,” Husret Şen, a villager, told Demirören News Agency.

Noting that they cut around 30,000 bales of grass annually, Şen said: “Earlier we had no choice but to wait for the winter months to make it easy for us to transport hay bales. Now we can transport the grass when we harvest it in the summer using zipline without worrying about the danger of an avalanche.”