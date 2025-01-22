Villagers in Ağrı brave icy waters for traditional winter fishing

AĞRI
Inhabitants of Çakıroba village in the eastern province of Ağrı practice an unusual method to fish in the partially frozen Murat River during the harsh winter months.

Located roughly 25 kilometers from the city center, Çakıroba villagers maintain their tradition of winter-fishing despite sub-zero conditions.

Equipped with wooden sticks and a specially crafted net called a “dirgen tor,” the villagers head to the icy banks of the Murat River.

Forming two groups, one team pounds the frozen river surface with sticks to startle the fish beneath, driving them toward the open water, where the other team catches them with their nets.

This collaborative effort demands precision and resilience, as the freezing conditions and occasional ice breaks pose challenges.

“This is a tradition passed down from our ancestors. Every winter, we come together as a community to fish,” Cihan Altın, one of the villagers, explained.

“Despite temperatures plunging to around minus 20 degrees, we persevere, but it’s all part of the experience.”

Altın highlighted the camaraderie among villagers and said, “We work as a team — some are responsible for striking the ice, others handling the nets. No matter how cold it gets, the warmth of this shared tradition keeps us going.”

Murat Yaltap, another participant added, “The river is frozen, but that doesn’t stop us. Even when someone falls into the freezing water, the thrill of the activity keeps us coming back.”

Sometimes the hunt may be abundant, and other times the villagers return empty handed, but they always take their catch home to cook and enjoy together.

