Village museum being planned at Sayburç

ŞANLIURFA
A village museum is being planned in Sayburç, where Early Neolithic excavations continue as part of the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s “Taş Tepeler Project,” with the purpose of protecting millennia-old archaeological heritage and preserving the traditional culture of Şanlıurfa.

The excavations, launched in 2021 under the direction of Associate Professor Eylem Özdoğan of Istanbul University’s Department of Prehistoric Archaeology, have uncovered structures from both the Neolithic and Roman periods, as well as buildings dating back to the 1950s that reflect Urfa’s rural traditions.

While Sayburç is expected to become an open-air museum displaying Neolithic remains, two interconnected stone houses and a village room built in the 1950s are planned to be restored and transformed into a village museum.

Özdoğan said that visitors would be able to explore not only Neolithic and Roman remains but also a museum presenting everyday objects from Şanlıurfa’s cultural heritage.

“There are well-preserved structures within the site that reflect village life and architecture,” she said. “We want to restore these buildings and create displays that tell the story of traditional life, so visitors who come to see the Neolithic settlement can also discover Urfa culture.”

Özdoğan emphasized that there are few village museums in Türkiye and that this project will contribute to passing Şanlıurfa’s culture on to future generations.

“We want to include hearths, food preparation and storage tools, and everyday household items in these restored spaces,” she said. “In this way, people will not only see the Neolithic remains but also gain a deeper understanding of Urfa’s unique way of life.”

 

