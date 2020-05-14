Village head uses drone to distribute face masks to residents

  • May 14 2020 14:40:00

Village head uses drone to distribute face masks to residents

RİZE
Village head uses drone to distribute face masks to residents

A village head (muhtar) in the Black Sea province of Rize is flying a drone to distribute face masks to residents, a novel way to abide by the strict measures taken in the fight against COVID-19.

Ramazan Küçüksarı, the head of Derecik village of Çayeli district, cordoned off the village, barricading its entrances and exits with rocks and has begun standing guard by wearing a special protective suit at the single entrance point of the village.

Küçüksarı registers the entrances of every person entering the village, screens their temperature and distributes masks and the Turkish alcohol-heavy cologne (kolonya) at the entrance.

The muhtar has also been flying a drone to distribute face masks, which has become compulsory almost everywhere in the country.

“People flouted social distance rules and isolation while working in the field. We are delivering masks to them with a drone in order to enforce the isolation,” Küçüksarı said.

“Our people are surprised, but we are showing them that this pandemic is not over yet,” he added.

Villages in Çayeli consist of a narrow coastal strip and a large section of the Black Sea Mountain range which rises steeply and runs parallel to the coast.

Turkey, Drones,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Coronavirus under control in Turkey, says health minister 

    Coronavirus under control in Turkey, says health minister 

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Gov’t accelerates work to transfer CHP’s shares in lender İş Bankası to Treasury

    Gov’t accelerates work to transfer CHP’s shares in lender İş Bankası to Treasury

  5. Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities

    Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities
Recommended
Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities

Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities
Dutch couple returns home to Turkey after month of struggle

Dutch couple returns home to Turkey after month of struggle
Local firm to send 1 mln body bags to Europe

Local firm to send 1 mln body bags to Europe
Flower growers eye Italian and Spanish markets

Flower growers eye Italian and Spanish markets
Man lives alone in abandoned Central Anatolian village

Man lives alone in abandoned Central Anatolian village

Turkish villagers give shelter to freezing migrants in Edirne

Turkish villagers give shelter to freezing migrants in Edirne
WORLD NATO ready to support Libyas government: Stoltenberg

NATO ready to support Libya's government: Stoltenberg

NATO is ready to support Libya’s government led by Fayez al-Sarraj, the head of the military alliance said on May 14.
ECONOMY Shopping mall visitor rate down to 23 pct

Shopping mall visitor rate down to 23 pct

Some 420 shopping malls were visited by 1.2 million people on May 11, when they were reopened after being closed for more than a month voluntarily to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the association of shopping center investors.
SPORTS More Turkish football clubs hit by coronavirus

More Turkish football clubs hit by coronavirus

Two more Turkish football clubs have announced that some of their staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus.