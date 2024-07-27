Climate activists found guilty of throwing soup on van Gogh painting

Climate activists found guilty of throwing soup on van Gogh painting

LONDON
Climate activists found guilty of throwing soup on van Gogh painting

Two environmental protesters were found guilty on July 25 of throwing tomato soup over one of Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" paintings at London's National Gallery in 2022.

Just Stop Oil climate activists Anna Holland and Phoebe Plummer, both 22, were convicted of criminal damage at Southwark Crown Court in the British capital.

The pair had pleaded not guilty over the incident in October 2022.

The protest group, which wants an end to oil and gas extraction and use, has staged a number of high-profile stunts in recent years.

It has targeted the Wimbledon tennis tournament and British Open golf tournament, as well as art galleries and museums and a performance of "Les Miserables."

Several of its protesters were arrested at London's Heathrow Airport on July 24 as activists staged co-ordinated action at airports across Europe.

Last week, five Just Stop Oil activists, including the climate group's founder, were given between four and five years in jail in the U.K. for conspiring to plan protests that blocked a motorway.

Just Stop Oil argues that climate change poses an existential crisis for humanity and that its direct tactics are justified.

The "Sunflowers" painting itself was protected by a screen but damage was caused to the frame, said the gallery, which is located in Trafalgar Square.

Holland and Plummer also glued themselves to the gallery wall during their protest.

"What is worth more — art or life?" Plummer had shouted.

Earlier, in July 2022, Just Stop Oil protesters glued themselves to John Constable's pastoral masterpiece "The Hay Wain" in the National Gallery.

Holland and Plummer have been released on bail and will be sentenced in September.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan demands apology as Abbas skips Türkiye visit

Erdoğan demands apology as Abbas skips Türkiye visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan demands apology as Abbas skips Türkiye visit

    Erdoğan demands apology as Abbas skips Türkiye visit

  2. Metin Feyzioğlu appointed new ambassador to Prague

    Metin Feyzioğlu appointed new ambassador to Prague

  3. Excavations reveal new insights into sacred Hittite city

    Excavations reveal new insights into sacred Hittite city

  4. UNESCO committee meeting continues in New Delhi

    UNESCO committee meeting continues in New Delhi

  5. Parliament passes sweeping tax regulations

    Parliament passes sweeping tax regulations
Recommended
Excavations reveal new insights into sacred Hittite city

Excavations reveal new insights into sacred Hittite city
UNESCO committee meeting continues in New Delhi

UNESCO committee meeting continues in New Delhi
UNESCO removes Senegal park from heritage in danger list

UNESCO removes Senegal park from heritage in danger list
Cher’s memoire to come out in November

Cher’s memoire to come out in November
Greeces Santorini Island nears saturation point

Greece's Santorini Island nears saturation point
Michelin impact on summer resorts

Michelin impact on summer resorts
WORLD Erdoğan demands apology as Abbas skips Türkiye visit

Erdoğan demands apology as Abbas skips Türkiye visit

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed his expectation for an apology from Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas after he declined an invitation to visit Türkiye.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Edin Dzeko showed his class as Fenerbahçe came out the 4-3 winner in a Champions League second qualifying round first leg at Swiss side Lugano on July 23 night in coach Jose Mourinho’s first official game in charge.
﻿