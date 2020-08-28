Video of market vendor getting university admission goes viral

TOKAT – Anadolu Agency

A 19-year-old vendor in a local market in the Turhal district of the Central Black Sea province of Tokat became famous nationwide after a video showing him getting the news of entering university while working in a bazaar was posted on social media.

Melih Buğra Ertek, who entered the medical school of Tokat Gaziosmanpaşa University, won people’s hearts for the second time when he refused the scholarships offered to him and said, “Please give the bursaries to ones in need more than me.”

Ertek spoke with local media in a meeting with İlker Bekler, the mayor of Turhan.

“Turkish star Demet Akalın offered me a scholarship. Some others said as well. I thanked them but I advise them to think about other friends, too. There are people in need more than me. I would not want to be unfair to get the bursaries they need.”

After these words, the mayor thanked Ertek for his kindness, adding, “He works in the local market twice a week. This is a success story. We want to give him moral and material support.”

“I will follow you with pride,” said the mayor, giving him a stethoscope as a gift.

The ex-vendor and new university student posed with his gift thanking the mayor.

“Very nice and gentle gift, thank you. I will keep it till my last breath.”