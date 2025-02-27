Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz in London to meet investors

LONDON

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz will be in London this week for a two-day visit, where he will meet with investors.

During his visit, Yılmaz will engage with the representatives of the global finance industry and meet with fund managers and investors in London.

Yılmaz is scheduled to attend a roundtable event with representatives of financial circles at the London Stock Exchange and deliver a presentation on Türkiye’s 2025 economic outlook and macro policies.

The event, "Private Equity Investments in Turkey and Surrounding Regions 2025 Outlook Conference," is organized by Global Türk Capital.

He will also meet with members of the World Turkish Business Council in the United Kingdom.

On the second day of his program, Yılmaz will hold a private meeting with managers of international funds.

During his visit, the Vice President is expected to convey messages about the opportunities the Turkish economy offers to investors and the deepening of cooperation with global financial circles, according to state-run news service Anadolu Agency.

Last month, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek traveled to the British capital to attend the Türkiye Conference hosted by Bank of America, where he met with more than 250 investors.

The U.K. is one of the top 10 investors in Türkiye.

The U.K.’s share in foreign direct investments (FDI) in Türkiye was 6 percent in 2024, when FDI inflows into the country rose by 5.6 percent from the previous year to $11.3 billion.