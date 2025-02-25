Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

ISTANBUL
Vestel Ventures, the venture capital arm of Turkish electronics giant Vestel, has taken a stake in U.S.-based Splitvolt, which provides energy efficiency and electric vehicle charging solutions.

Vestel Ventures said the strategic investment is designed to bolster Vestel’s mobility presence by making electric vehicle charging more accessible and streamlined. Splitvolt, which serves tens of thousands of customers across North America, is known for developing cost-effective Level 2/240-volt charging solutions and continuously expanding its product range.

The company’s flagship product, the Splitter Switch, allows electric vehicle owners to safely and automatically share an existing 240-volt circuit with a Level 2 charger. The plug-and-play device installs in under a minute, reducing both installation costs and time.

Burak Aydin, head of Zorlu Holding’s Technology and Business Development Group, said the investment decision aims to enhance Vestel’s electric vehicle ecosystem and mobility strength.

“Through our ongoing strategic investments in international partnerships and growth areas, we aim to expand Splitvolt’s sales volume and reach,” he said.

Ender Yuksel, CEO of Vestel Mobilite, said the partnership would accelerate the company’s entry into the U.S. market.

“Our collaboration with Splitvolt will enable us to bring Vestel Mobilite products to the American market faster and more effectively,” Yuksel said.

Splitvolt Inc. founder and CEO Daniel Liddle welcomed the new alliance, saying: “Vestel’s proven track record as a multibillion-dollar global enterprise beyond Europe underscores the potential of this bilateral partnership. It offers technology synergies and paves the way for new market opportunities for both companies.”

