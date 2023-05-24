Venezuela’s iconic street named ‘Turkish Republic’

Venezuela’s iconic street named ‘Turkish Republic’

CARACAS
Venezuela’s iconic street named ‘Turkish Republic’

One of the streets in the center of the Venezuelan capital Caracas, which is considered a historical symbol of the country, has been named the “Turkish Republic Street.”

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Caracas Aydan Karamanoğlu, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil and Mayor Carmen Melendez attended the opening ceremony featuring folk dance groups of the two cultures.

Gil shared the photos of the ceremony on a social media post with a note: “As part of the May 19 Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, the name of the symbolic street was changed as a gesture to the brotherhood that unites our people.”

Melendez noted this is a “new act of rapprochement” between the Turkish and Venezuelan people.

Noting that the friendship between the two countries is at an “excellent level” in the economic and cultural sphere, Melendez said that she hopes it would continue “permanently.”

Karamanoğlu stated that this step reflects the close relations between the two countries, adding that the cooperation between Türkiye and Venezuela will continue and that the Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center will be opened in Caracas soon.
The ceremony was given wide coverage in the news of the Venezuelan press, emphasizing the strategic ties and fraternal bond between the two states.

TÜRKIYE Four-way joint center to be established in N Syria: Minister

Four-way joint center to be established in N Syria: Minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Four-way joint center to be established in N Syria: Minister

    Four-way joint center to be established in N Syria: Minister

  2. S Korea to conduct satellite launch as N Korea to fire 1st military spy satellite

    S Korea to conduct satellite launch as N Korea to fire 1st military spy satellite

  3. Russia claims it repelled one of war's most serious cross-border attacks

    Russia claims it repelled one of war's most serious cross-border attacks

  4. DeSantis set to make presidential campaign announcement

    DeSantis set to make presidential campaign announcement

  5. New museums to open in Kuşadası

    New museums to open in Kuşadası
Recommended
Four-way joint center to be established in N Syria: Minister

Four-way joint center to be established in N Syria: Minister
118-year-old school to be restored

118-year-old school to be restored
Enrolment rate in preschool education reaches 99 pct: Minister

Enrolment rate in preschool education reaches 99 pct: Minister
Ministry makes ‘label warning’ in tourist spots

Ministry makes ‘label warning’ in tourist spots
Ergene River critically polluted: Report

Ergene River critically polluted: Report
Police detain 23 PKK, 12 ISIL suspects

Police detain 23 PKK, 12 ISIL suspects
WORLD S Korea to conduct satellite launch as N Korea to fire 1st military spy satellite

S Korea to conduct satellite launch as N Korea to fire 1st military spy satellite

South Korea was set to launch its first commercial-grade satellite Wednesday as rival North Korea pushed plans forward to place its first military spy satellite into orbit.

ECONOMY Chinese carmakers making inroads into Turkish market

Chinese carmakers making inroads into Turkish market

Chinese carmakers are increasing their share in the Turkish market, boosting sales by nearly tenfold since the start of the year.
SPORTS UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

With only a couple of weeks left before the Champions League final to be played on June 10, UEFA has published an Istanbul catalog describing the city as “a truly iconic global gem.”