Venezuelan becomes oldest living man

  • May 19 2022 07:00:00

Venezuelan becomes oldest living man

CARACAS
Venezuelan becomes oldest living man

A 112-year-old Venezuelan farmer has been officially recognized as the oldest living man following the death of a Spaniard who was the previous holder of the title, Guinness World Records said on May 17.

Juan Vicente Perez was confirmed as the oldest living man in February, Guinness said in a statement on its website.

He “has exceptional health and memory. He remembers his childhood, marriage, the name of his siblings, children and grandchildren,” said Guinness.

“He loves to be surrounded by family and friends as they tell stories and engage in good conversation.”

Perez was born on May 27, 1909 in the western Tachira state, where by the age of five he was already helping his parents to harvest sugar cane and coffee.

As an adult, he worked as a sheriff resolving land disputes in the town where he lived.

Perez was married for 60 years until his wife Ediofina del Rosario Garcia died in 1997.

They had 11 children together. Perez has 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.

He told Guinness that his secret to long life is to “work hard, rest on holidays, go to bed early, drink a glass of aguardiente every day, love God, and always carry him in your heart.”

The previous oldest man alive was Spaniard Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia, who died in January just under a month from his 113th birthday.

The oldest person alive is Frenchwoman Lucile Randon, a nun born on February 11, 1904, who is 118 years old.

WORLD Oz, McCormick still neck and neck in Pa. GOP Senate primary

Oz, McCormick still neck and neck in Pa. GOP Senate primary
MOST POPULAR

  1. Heavy rainfall hits Istanbul

    Heavy rainfall hits Istanbul

  2. Erdoğan urges NATO allies to ’respect’ concerns over Finland, Sweden

    Erdoğan urges NATO allies to ’respect’ concerns over Finland, Sweden

  3. Greek PM complains about Turkey to Biden: Gov’t sources

    Greek PM complains about Turkey to Biden: Gov’t sources

  4. Man drowns while giving ‘Titanic pose’

    Man drowns while giving ‘Titanic pose’

  5. Turkey marks Youth and Sports Day, commemorates Atatürk

    Turkey marks Youth and Sports Day, commemorates Atatürk
Recommended
Guitar that broke up Oasis sells for $390,000

Guitar that broke up Oasis sells for $390,000
Zelensky opens Cannes Film Festival, links war and cinema

Zelensky opens Cannes Film Festival, links war and cinema
Netflix trims staff to weather slowing growth

Netflix trims staff to weather slowing growth
Second endangered cheetah cub dies in Iran

Second endangered cheetah cub dies in Iran
Macklowe art collection becomes most expensive ever sold at auction

Macklowe art collection becomes most expensive ever sold at auction
Amber Heard says trial is ‘torture,’ wants to ‘move on’

Amber Heard says trial is ‘torture,’ wants to ‘move on’
WORLD Oz, McCormick still neck and neck in Pa. GOP Senate primary

Oz, McCormick still neck and neck in Pa. GOP Senate primary

Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick spent Wednesday essentially tied in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested race for the Republican nomination to fill an open U.S. Senate seat. It’s also expected to be among the party’s most competitive races with the Democrats in the fall.

ECONOMY Japan’s economy shrinks in

Japan’s economy shrinks in

Japan’s economy shrank at a worse than expected annual rate of 1 percent in the first quarter, as rising prices and COVID-19 restrictions sapped spending and investment, according to data released yesterday.

SPORTS Anadolu Efes sets eyes on second straight EuroLeague title

Anadolu Efes sets eyes on second straight EuroLeague title

Anadolu Efes players will step on the court of Stark Arena on the night of May 19 with the aim to defend their Turkish Airlines EuroLeague title when they play Olympiacos in the Final Four semifinal.