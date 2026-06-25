Many feared death after twin quakes in Venezuela

CARACAS

Rescuers search for victims in a collapsed building following an earthquake in Caracas on June 24, 2026.(AFP)

Powerful twin earthquakes have killed at least 32 people and hurt hundreds in Venezuela, the nation’s leader said on June 25, with dozens of buildings collapsed or heavily damaged in a hard-hit area near the capital.



Venezuela’s strongest earthquake since 1900 sent rescuers and locals clambering in the dark over flattened buildings, hunting for survivors and extracting people from under the ruins.



Countries including the U.S., China and India offered to urgently send help after the magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 quakes the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said struck areas west of the capital on June 24 evening.



Interim President Delcy Rodriguez said the 32 dead and over 700 wounded did not include the hard-hit state of La Guaira, raising the possibility the toll could climb.

“We have nothing, right now we have nothing, not even the strength or the courage to go in there, just imagine,” Larry Rojas, 49, told AFP, standing in front of a collapsed building where his family was trapped in La Guaira city of Catia la Mar.



Catia la Mar, a coastal city, was without electricity and many residents spent the night in the streets or searching for their relatives, according to AFP reporters.



The 7.5-magnitude earthquake that hit Venezuela was the most powerful since Oct. 29, 1900, when a 7.7-magnitude quake hit offshore.



The European Union, Spain, Italy, China, India and most Latin American countries have expressed solidarity and offered aid.



The United States was “immediately deploying search and rescue teams, medical resources, and humanitarian assistance to Venezuela,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on June 25.



The first quake, with an epicenter 21 kilometers west of the coastal town of Moron, occurred at 2204 GMT, USGS said. Within a minute, a 7.5-magnitude quake struck about 45 kilometers away.



“This earthquake was the second event in a doublet. This magnitude 7.5 mainshock was preceded by 39 seconds by a 7.2 foreshock,” USGS said.



Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello asked people to leave their homes, adding that gas supplies had been cut to several buildings as a precaution.

“We have some damaged structures and we don’t want any kind of accident involving gas to occur,” he said.



The Maiquetia International Airport, located near Caracas, was closed due to “serious damage” to its infrastructure, Rodriguez said, with social media posts showing its severely damaged facilities.



An AFP journalist saw a 22-story building completely destroyed in the capital’s Altamira neighborhood, where people cried out relatives’ names as volunteers climbed over the rubble.



The tremors struck at a depth of 22 kilometers and 10 kilometers, respectively.



Carmen Guedez, 69, was in the same room as her bedridden sister when she felt the jolt.



“It kept getting stronger,” said the administrator, who lives in a hilly middle-class neighborhood above the capital. “I started to see the windows begin to move and then everything shook.”



She described how she “huddled together” with her sister and a neighbor, adding that “we couldn’t get out. The neighbors are still out on the street.”



The states of Trujillo, Carabobo, Miranda and La Guaira were the hardest hit, according to Cabello.



The quake was felt as far away as the Colombian capital of Bogota, where alarms sounded and some residents evacuated buildings as a precaution.