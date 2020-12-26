Varosha town ‘open area’: President of Turkish Cypriots

LEFKOŞA- Anadolu Agency
President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on Dec. 25 said the town of Varosha, once a long closed-off area, could now be viewed as an open region.

Ersin Tatar, speaking during his visit to the Bayrak Radio Television Corporation’s 57th foundation anniversary, said the organization contributed to the will of Turkish Cypriots.

Commenting on the Cyprus issue, Tatar said the opening of the town of Varosha is a significant step for the country’s future, which will change the existing situation in Cyprus talks.

The president said the government did not take private properties, and that it is the public space and the coast which have been opened, noting that Maras could now be considered an open region.

A federal solution to the Cyprus issue is not always promising, he stressed, adding that equal sovereignty of the residents of the island should now be discussed.

“Things have changed,” Tatar said, adding that both Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean were not what they used to be and there should be two states on the island living side by side on the basis of equality.

However, according to Tatar, the Greek Cypriot administration on the island did not act based on good will in its relations with Turkish Cypriots.

