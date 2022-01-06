Varosha move done ‘in line with human rights’

ANKARA

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said that the reopening of Varosha, a fenced town in the northern part of divided island, was done in accordance with human rights.

Receiving the head of the Immovable Property Commission (TMK) Növber Ferit Vechi, Tatar said the commission has an important duty, stressing that the pressure of Greek Cypriot officials on its citizens not to apply to the TMK is wrong.

Noting that Varosha was opened in accordance with human rights with the support of Turkey, Tatar stated that the arrangements made were shared with the whole world.

“We stated that if an application is made, the TMK will evaluate it. It has been decided by the Council of Ministers that the assets in the 3.5 percent pilot region will be returned to the applicants,” he added.

The Turkish Cypriot leader also noted that the Varosha opening was a politically important step.

Set up in accordance with the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights, TMK aims to establish an effective domestic remedy for claims relating to abandoned properties by Greek Cypriots in Turkish Cyprus.

According to Turkish Cypriot officials, 338 Greek Cypriots have so far made applications to the TMK for their properties in Varosha. Ninety-five out of 338 applications with TMK were seeking to sell their properties, while 242 of them were “return” petitions.

Turkish and Turkish Cypriot authorities repeat their call to those who own real estate in Varosha to apply to the commission.