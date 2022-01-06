Varosha move done ‘in line with human rights’

  • January 06 2022 07:00:00

Varosha move done ‘in line with human rights’

ANKARA
Varosha move done ‘in line with human rights’

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said that the reopening of Varosha, a fenced town in the northern part of divided island, was done in accordance with human rights.

Receiving the head of the Immovable Property Commission (TMK) Növber Ferit Vechi, Tatar said the commission has an important duty, stressing that the pressure of Greek Cypriot officials on its citizens not to apply to the TMK is wrong.
Noting that Varosha was opened in accordance with human rights with the support of Turkey, Tatar stated that the arrangements made were shared with the whole world.

“We stated that if an application is made, the TMK will evaluate it. It has been decided by the Council of Ministers that the assets in the 3.5 percent pilot region will be returned to the applicants,” he added.

The Turkish Cypriot leader also noted that the Varosha opening was a politically important step.

Set up in accordance with the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights, TMK aims to establish an effective domestic remedy for claims relating to abandoned properties by Greek Cypriots in Turkish Cyprus.

According to Turkish Cypriot officials, 338 Greek Cypriots have so far made applications to the TMK for their properties in Varosha. Ninety-five out of 338 applications with TMK were seeking to sell their properties, while 242 of them were “return” petitions.

Turkish and Turkish Cypriot authorities repeat their call to those who own real estate in Varosha to apply to the commission.

TURKEY Turkish, Armenian envoys to meet in Moscow on Jan 14

Turkish, Armenian envoys to meet in Moscow on Jan 14
MOST POPULAR

  1. Omicron may become dominant in February, warns expert

    Omicron may become dominant in February, warns expert

  2. Heavy snowfall blankets Turkey’s east, shuts schools

    Heavy snowfall blankets Turkey’s east, shuts schools

  3. Turkey reports 66,467 new coronavirus cases, 143 more deaths

    Turkey reports 66,467 new coronavirus cases, 143 more deaths

  4. No plans to close schools: Minister

    No plans to close schools: Minister

  5. Çavuşoğlu, NATO chief discuss Ukraine-Russia row ahead of key meeting

    Çavuşoğlu, NATO chief discuss Ukraine-Russia row ahead of key meeting
Recommended
Turkish, Armenian envoys to meet in Moscow on Jan 14

Turkish, Armenian envoys to meet in Moscow on Jan 14
Çavuşoğlu, NATO chief discuss Ukraine-Russia row ahead of key meeting

Çavuşoğlu, NATO chief discuss Ukraine-Russia row ahead of key meeting
Turkey criticizes Greek minister’s ‘antagonistic’ remarks

Turkey criticizes Greek minister’s ‘antagonistic’ remarks
Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss Russia-Ukraine tension over phone

Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss Russia-Ukraine tension over phone

Two Turkey-origin women to serve in new Dutch government

Two Turkey-origin women to serve in new Dutch government
Erdoğan, Putin discuss bilateral relations, regional issues

Erdoğan, Putin discuss bilateral relations, regional issues
WORLD Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection

Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection

As a raging band of his supporters scaled walls, smashed windows, used flagpoles to beat police and breached the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn a free and fair election, Donald Trump’s excommunication from the Republican Party seemed a near certainty, his name tarnished beyond repair.
ECONOMY Germany paves way to clamp down on Google activities

Germany paves way to clamp down on Google activities

Germany’s antitrust regulator yesterday classified Google a company of “paramount significance across markets,” a move paving the way for the authorities to clamp down on any potentially anti-competitive activities. The decision is the first after an amendment of the German Competition Act came in force January 2021, allowing the authority to intervene earlier, particularly against huge digital companies.
SPORTS Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Earning road victories against other top NBA teams is quickly becoming a habit for Golden State.