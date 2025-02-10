Valentine’s Day expected to boost sales by 25 percent

ISTANBUL

Valentine’s Day is expected to add retailers’ turnover by around 20 to 25 percent in February, United Brands Association (BMD) President Sinan Öncel has stated.

February is one of the busiest months for retailers offering discounts to benefit from high demand.

Online sales are also expected to surge by 50 percent compared to February last year.

Cosmetics, textile, apparel, and tech products sales are likely to see strong increases during Valentine’s Day this year.

Brick-and-mortar stores experience significant foot traffic between Feb. 12-14, Öncel said, adding that this is especially the case with jewelry and cosmetics stores as well as restaurants.

Jewelry sales usually increase 2 to 2.5 times in February compared to other months, according to Emil Güzeliş, board chair of jewelry company Zen Pırlanta.

“We expect the same rate of increase this year as well,” said Güzeliş.

Online sales are likely to record a 50 percent rise in February this year from a year ago, thanks to Valentin’s Day, said Seyhun Özkara, CEO of IdeaSoft.

On online shopping, the average basket size was 3,673 Turkish Liras in 2024, according to Özkara.

“This average basket size is expected to increase to around 4,500 liras in February,” he said, adding that consumers buy luxurious goods and high-price gifts on Valentine’s Day.

Bracelets, rings, and watches are typically purchased as gifts for women, while tech devices — such as wireless headphones, smartwatches, tablets, in-car smart devices, phones, and wireless chargers — are popular choices for men, Özkara said.