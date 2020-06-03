VakıfBank appoints former player Neslihan Demir as GM

ISTANBUL

Turkish women volleyball team VakıfBank has appointed its former player Neslihan Demir Güler as the club’s new general manager.

“Neslihan Demir Güler, nicknamed ‘Iron Lady’ was one of the legendary players of Turkish volleyball and wore the jersey of our club from 2002 to 2006 and from 2009 to 2010. We congratulate Neslihan, who joined us again 10 years later, and wish her great success and trophies with our team.” VakıfBank said in a statement.

Güler said she is glad to return to the national team.

“I came back to VakıfBank with a completely different task in the club. I hope we will be successful all together,” she said.

Güler played for Yeşilyurt, VakıfBank Güneş Sigorta, CV Tenerife, Eczacıbaşı VitrA and Galatasaray during her 20-year career before retiring in 2018 at the age of 34. She was also an indispensable member of the Turkish national team and Turkey’s flag bearer during the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony.