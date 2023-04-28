US wants a ‘terror state’ in Syria: Çavuşoğlu

GONCA ŞENAY- ANTALYA

The United States wants the establishment of a “terror state” in northern Syria by politically and militarily supporting the YPG terror organization, Türkiye’s top diplomat has said, citing serious problems in the bilateral ties although the relations are more stable compared to the past.

Çavuşoğlu, in an interview with the daily Hürriyet in his constituency, accused the U.S. of continuing its partnership with the YPG, the PKK terror organization’s Syria wing, under the pretext of fighting ISIL.

On the question of whether the U.S. wants the establishment of a terror state in Syria, Çavuşoğlu responded, “One hundred percent. The organization [the YPG] is trying to divide Syria, and the U.S. is delivering all kinds of support to it. The YPG/PYD is trying to set a terror state, and the U.S. is training them and supplying weapons.”

The U.S. is well aware that Türkiye is fighting against the YPG, Çavuşoğlu stressed, explaining that Washington is unhappy because of the recent engagement of Ankara with Damascus with the mediation of Moscow and Tehran.

“Our engagement with the regime is a serious threat against them [the YPG]. The U.S. should not be offended, but they have already withdrawn from all the platforms set for the stability of Syria. [For them] only the [anti-] DAESH platform exists,” the minister said, using the Arabic acronym of the ISIL.

On relations with the U.S., the minister recalled that a strategic mechanism for the resolution of the problems has been founded and the dialogue is more stable compared to the past. Çavuşoğlu described the continued support of the U.S. to the YGP as having vital importance.

Road map needed with Syria

On the ongoing engagement between Ankara and Damascus, Çavuşoğlu informed that a four-way meeting at the level of foreign ministers of the two sides under the mediation of Russia and Iran before the May 14 elections.

On a question about the Syrian side’s demand for the withdrawal of the Turkish troops, Çavuşoğlu said: “We are exerting efforts for lasting peace and stability. There is the U.N. resolution and ongoing political transition process. Our withdrawal from there without the accomplishment process has no use. The terror organizations will fill the vacuum.”

Çavuşoğlu recalled that Ankara is always supporting the territorial integrity of Syria. “But if we withdraw, then others will come to fill the vacuum. The U.S. is already supporting the YPG. Our engagement [with Syria] should continue in the context of a road map. First, fight against the terror should continue, and secondly, the political process should run.”

Resolution 2254 of the U.N. Security Council stipulates a political process between the regime and the opposition groups for amending the existing constitution or rewriting it before going to a general election to decide the fate of the country. The Syrian regime blocks the process.

Safe return of Syrians

Another aspect of the engagement with Syria is the return of 3.6 million Syrian refugees, who have been sheltered in Türkiye in the past decade, to their homeland, the minister explained.

Türkiye’s immediate withdrawal will create more security problems for the country, Çavuşoğlu stressed, underlining the need for engagement for the return of the Syrians to their homeland.