US, UN condemn attack on Turkish House in NYC

NEW YORK
The United States and the United Nations have condemned the recent attack on the Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York, which hosts the Permanent Mission of Türkiye to the United Nations and the Consulate General.

“We condemn the vandalism. Violence against diplomatic missions within the United States is a punishable crime,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a press conference on May 22.

Miller said the State Department’s Diplomatic Security service is working with local law enforcement authorities on the investigation.

The building came under attack on May 22, as an unknown assailant carrying a crowbar smashed multiple windows of the building.

The attack was reported at around 3:15 a.m. on the East Side of Manhattan, according to the New York Police Department.

The Turkish diaspora in the U.S. has been voting in the attacked building for the runoff since May 20.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and the investigation into the incident is actively ongoing, the police said.

Pictures from the scene shared on social media show a police cordon with multiple large gaping holes smashed in the glass doors of the building front.

The United Nations also condemned the attack and called on U.S. authorities to launch an extensive investigation into the incident.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also said Türkiye expects immediate identification of the perpetrators of the attack on the Turkish House in New York, the country’s dedicated building for diplomatic missions and cultural activities.

“Today, a heinous attack was carried out against #TurkishHouse in New York,” Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

“We expect the U.S. to immediately identify the perpetrators and provide necessary protection to ensure the safety of our diplomatic missions,” he added. “My thoughts are with my colleagues working relentlessly abroad for Türkiye, including this election period.”

In addition to its diplomatic functions, the Turkish House promotes cultural exchange, organizes events and showcases Turkish heritage and traditions.

Türkiye has been a member state of the United Nations since its inception in 1945, and as such, the country has maintained a diplomatic presence within the U.N. headquarters in New York City.

