US to ease Syria aid restrictions: Report

US to ease Syria aid restrictions: Report

WASHINGTON
US to ease Syria aid restrictions: Report

The U.S. is set to imminently announce an easing of restrictions on providing humanitarian aid and other basic services to Syria while still keeping its strict sanctions regime in place, Wall Street Journal reported on Jan. 6.

The daily reported that the decision by the outgoing Biden administration will send a signal of goodwill to Syria’s new Islamist rulers and aims to pave the way for improving tough living conditions in the war-ravaged country while also treading cautiously and keeping U.S. leverage in place.

U.S. officials have met several times with members of the ruling administration since the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad on Dec. 8, 2024.

The daily reported that the Biden administration approved the easing of restrictions over the weekend, saying the move authorizes the Treasury Department to issue waivers to aid groups and companies providing essentials such as water, electricity and other humanitarian supplies.

Reuters also reported the same expected move, citing sources.

The report emerged in the context of Syria's new leadership intensifying normalization efforts, spanning diplomatic and political domains as well as various aspects of daily life.

Syria's New Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani landed in the United Arab Emirates Jan. 6 on his first visit to the country since rebels toppled Assad.

Their trip to the UAE comes after they visited its Gulf neighbors Qatar on Jan. 5 and Saudi Arabia last week.

Universities in Syria, which had been closed since Dec. 8 due to uncertainty resumed education on Jan. 6.

Following a break of approximately one month, education activities have resumed, with many students returning to campus to take their final exams.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

    Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

  2. Türkiye will continue efforts for peace in Gaza until results achieved: Erdoğan

    Türkiye will continue efforts for peace in Gaza until results achieved: Erdoğan

  3. Baku reports Armenian border fire in Lachin

    Baku reports Armenian border fire in Lachin

  4. Iran ‘main challenge’ in Middle East: Macron

    Iran ‘main challenge’ in Middle East: Macron

  5. US to ease Syria aid restrictions: Report

    US to ease Syria aid restrictions: Report
Recommended
Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure
Baku reports Armenian border fire in Lachin

Baku reports Armenian border fire in Lachin
Iran ‘main challenge’ in Middle East: Macron

Iran ‘main challenge’ in Middle East: Macron
Israeli soldiers face risk of prosecution abroad over Gaza duty

Israeli soldiers face risk of prosecution abroad over Gaza duty
Japan says 2024 hottest on record

Japan says 2024 hottest on record
More than 260 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia

More than 260 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia
WORLD Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Jan. 6 in the face of rising discontent over his leadership and after the abrupt departure of his finance minister signaled growing turmoil within his government.
ECONOMY Over 3 million properties sold in 2024

Over 3 million properties sold in 2024

Türkiye's real estate market showed remarkable growth in 2024, with property sales reaching 3,065,872, a 3.9 percent increase from the previous year.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿