US to ease Syria aid restrictions: Report

WASHINGTON

The U.S. is set to imminently announce an easing of restrictions on providing humanitarian aid and other basic services to Syria while still keeping its strict sanctions regime in place, Wall Street Journal reported on Jan. 6.

The daily reported that the decision by the outgoing Biden administration will send a signal of goodwill to Syria’s new Islamist rulers and aims to pave the way for improving tough living conditions in the war-ravaged country while also treading cautiously and keeping U.S. leverage in place.

U.S. officials have met several times with members of the ruling administration since the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad on Dec. 8, 2024.

The daily reported that the Biden administration approved the easing of restrictions over the weekend, saying the move authorizes the Treasury Department to issue waivers to aid groups and companies providing essentials such as water, electricity and other humanitarian supplies.

Reuters also reported the same expected move, citing sources.

The report emerged in the context of Syria's new leadership intensifying normalization efforts, spanning diplomatic and political domains as well as various aspects of daily life.

Syria's New Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani landed in the United Arab Emirates Jan. 6 on his first visit to the country since rebels toppled Assad.

Their trip to the UAE comes after they visited its Gulf neighbors Qatar on Jan. 5 and Saudi Arabia last week.

Universities in Syria, which had been closed since Dec. 8 due to uncertainty resumed education on Jan. 6.

Following a break of approximately one month, education activities have resumed, with many students returning to campus to take their final exams.