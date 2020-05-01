US thanks Turkey for medical aid to fight coronavirus

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The United States thanked Turkey for the medical aid it sent to combat the country’s novel coronavirus outbreak, which has already claimed at least 63,000 lives, Turkey's health minister said late on April 30.

"We had a phone call today with the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Mr. Alex Azar. He thanked us for the help of medical supplies sent to the U.S. on the instructions of our President [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan]," Fahrettin

Koca said on Twitter.

Koca said he explained in detail to his US colleague the treatment methods Turkey had developed as part of measures taken against the pandemic in the country.

A Turkish military cargo plane carrying the second batch of medical supplies departed for the U.S. on April 30.

The first shipment of medical supplies, which included masks, face visors, N95 masks and overalls, was sent.

Turkey has sent medical aid to at least 57 countries, including those badly hit by the virus such as the U.K., Spain and Italy.