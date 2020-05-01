US thanks Turkey for medical aid to fight coronavirus

  • May 01 2020 10:27:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The United States thanked Turkey for the medical aid it sent to combat the country’s novel coronavirus outbreak, which has already claimed at least 63,000 lives, Turkey's health minister said late on April 30. 

"We had a phone call today with the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Mr. Alex Azar. He thanked us for the help of medical supplies sent to the U.S. on the instructions of our President [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan]," Fahrettin
Koca said on Twitter.

Koca said he explained in detail to his US colleague the treatment methods Turkey had developed as part of measures taken against the pandemic in the country.

A Turkish military cargo plane carrying the second batch of medical supplies departed for the U.S. on April 30. 

The first shipment of medical supplies, which included masks, face visors, N95 masks and overalls, was sent.

Turkey has sent medical aid to at least 57 countries, including those badly hit by the virus such as the U.K., Spain and Italy.

WORLD Trump speculates that China released virus in lab mistake

Trump speculates that China released virus in lab 'mistake'

President Donald Trump has speculated that China could have unleashed the coronavirus on the world due to some kind of horrible "mistake," and his intelligence agencies said they are still examining a notion put forward by the president and aides that the pandemic may have resulted from an accident at a Chinese lab.
ECONOMY G20 should design intl accountability mechanism: Minister

G20 should design int'l accountability mechanism: Minister

Turkey’s industry and technology minister on April 30 called on G20 member states to design an international accountability mechanism for countries that "behaved irresponsible or non-transparent" in times of crisis.

SPORTS French player Moerman feels safer in Turkey amid pandemic

French player Moerman feels safer in Turkey amid pandemic

Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes's French forward Adrien Moerman said Turkey is safer than France amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.