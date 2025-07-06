US ready to fund viable nuclear energy projects in Türkiye: Official

US ready to fund viable nuclear energy projects in Türkiye: Official

ISTANBUL
US ready to fund viable nuclear energy projects in Türkiye: Official

The U.S. financing agencies are ready to bankroll nuclear energy projects in Türkiye, particularly small modular reactors (SMRs), but are waiting for viable proposals, a senior U.S. State Department adviser has said.

“We're waiting for the projects to come forward so we can say, match the project with the money,” Justin Friedman told state-run Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of the 11th Nuclear Power Plants Summit in Istanbul, held on July 1-2.

“They're ready to go, we just need good projects to come,” Friedman added.

The senior advisor said that the U.S. EXIM Bank and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) have already issued letters of interest worth more than $17 billion for reactors in Romania and Poland and are now looking at Türkiye.

“I know that they are exploring opportunities here in Türkiye and have programs to help particularly SMRs to move forward,” he added.

Türkiye is building its first nuclear power plant, the four-unit Akkuyu project on the Mediterranean coast in partnership with Russia’s state nuclear agency, Rosatom.

The reactors are slated to enter service one year apart and, once fully online, are expected to meet about 10 percent of the nation’s electricity demand for at least 60 years.

Ankara also plans large-scale plants in Sinop on the Black Sea and in the northwestern Thrace region, aiming for a total of 20 gigawatts of installed nuclear capacity by 2050. In parallel, officials are evaluating SMRs as part of the country’s long-term energy mix.

Commenting on the potential cooperation between the two sides in the field of SMRs, Friedman, who served as political counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara between 2014 and 2017, said, “We should expect a natural, organic cooperation between U.S. and Turkish companies.”

“Turkish companies already, today, are providing parts and supplies, and services for nuclear projects outside of Türkiye," he said.

"It's only natural that U.S. companies would want to seek that expertise and take advantage of f it as they explore projects here in Türkiye,” he added.

He said that Washington sees nuclear cooperation as a pillar of its broader strategic relationship with Ankara. “Nuclear is a piece of that. And, we're hoping that by working together on the nuclear energy issue, we can extend and grow our partnership," he added.

The senior adviser noted that the U.S. and Türkiye are “deep friends and good partners,” expressing hope that their cooperation would continue to grow in the nuclear energy field. “We see indications on both sides that we want to move forward, and I’m just happy to be here to be part of that,” he said.

When asked whether a bilateral nuclear agreement could be expected soon, Friedman said, “I hope for a deal soon. I hope to be part of the team that develops that deal. But there’s nothing I can talk about right now.”

 

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Desperate search for missing girls as nearly 80 dead in Texas floods

Desperate search for missing girls as nearly 80 dead in Texas floods
LATEST NEWS

  1. Desperate search for missing girls as nearly 80 dead in Texas floods

    Desperate search for missing girls as nearly 80 dead in Texas floods

  2. North Korea bars Western influencers from trade fair tour

    North Korea bars Western influencers from trade fair tour

  3. Trump slams Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'

    Trump slams Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'

  4. Value of ‘under the mattress gold’ estimated at $500 billion

    Value of ‘under the mattress gold’ estimated at $500 billion

  5. Monitoring program spurs surge in corporate tax declarations

    Monitoring program spurs surge in corporate tax declarations
Recommended
North Korea bars Western influencers from trade fair tour

North Korea bars Western influencers from trade fair tour
Value of ‘under the mattress gold’ estimated at $500 billion

Value of ‘under the mattress gold’ estimated at $500 billion
Monitoring program spurs surge in corporate tax declarations

Monitoring program spurs surge in corporate tax declarations
Some 77 percent of civil servants unionized

Some 77 percent of civil servants unionized
Turkish auto market undergoes dramatic transformation in just 5 years

Turkish auto market undergoes dramatic transformation in just 5 years
Broadcast towers to be built in 30 cities inspired by Çamlıca Tower

Broadcast towers to be built in 30 cities inspired by Çamlıca Tower
Trump says to send first tariff letters on Monday

Trump says to send first tariff letters on Monday
WORLD Desperate search for missing girls as nearly 80 dead in Texas floods

Desperate search for missing girls as nearly 80 dead in Texas floods

Rescuers in Texas raced against time Sunday to find dozens of missing people, including children, swept away by flash floods that killed at least 78 people, with forecasters warning of new deluges.
ECONOMY North Korea bars Western influencers from trade fair tour

North Korea bars Western influencers from trade fair tour

North Korea has barred Western influencers from joining a delegation of tourists to an international trade fair in October, a China-based tour operator told AFP Monday.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿