US House passes bill to impose sanctions on ICC

WASHINGTON
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) in protest of its arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over Israel’s campaign in Gaza.

The bill, which was introduced on Jan. 3 as soon as the 119th Congress began, passed in a 243-140 vote.

The Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act imposes sanctions on any foreigner who investigates, arrests, detains or prosecutes U.S. citizens or those of an allied country, including Israel, who are not members of the court.

The sanctions include blocking or revoking visas and prohibiting US property transactions.

Forty-five Democrats joined 198 Republicans in backing the bill. No Republican voted against it.

“America is passing this law because a kangaroo court is seeking to arrest the prime minister of our great ally, Israel,” Representative Brian Mast, Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a House speech before the vote.

The House vote, one of the first since the new Congress was seated last week, underscored strong support among President-elect Donald Trump's fellow Republicans for Israel's government, now that they control both chambers in Congress.

Congressional Republicans have been denouncing the ICC since it issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the 15-month-long Gaza conflict.

