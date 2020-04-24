US hails Turkey over return of American nationals

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The U.S. ambassador to Ankara on April 24 thanked the Turkish government for its efforts in sending over 100 Americans back to their country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, David Satterfield said: "Over the past two days, thanks to Turkey’s great effort to bring Turkish citizens home, we were also able to send more than a hundred American citizens back to their families."

Highlighting the importance of cooperation and coordination during difficult times, Satterfield underlined: "I am grateful to the Government of Turkey’s effort, and particularly to those at Turkish Airlines and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs whose staff helped translate this into a solution for American citizens."

He also wished a blessed and easy fast to all those celebrating Ramadan.

At the instruction of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, the country is working to bring back nearly 25,000 citizens stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

