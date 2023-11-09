US Fed official expects further rate hike needed

US Fed official expects further rate hike needed

WASHINGTON
US Fed official expects further rate hike needed

A senior US central bank official said on Nov. 7 that she expects another interest rate hike would be needed to lower inflation further, even as officials held rates steady at their latest meeting.

The Federal Reserve's decision last week to hold interest rates at a 22-year high has fueled hopes that policymakers may be done lifting rates.

But Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said in prepared remarks in Ohio: "I continue to expect that we will need to increase the federal funds rate further to bring inflation down to our two percent target in a timely way."

This comes amid "an unusually high level of uncertainty regarding the economy," with data revisions and geopolitical risks, said Bowman, who also sits on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

While the United States has seen inflation come down from a peak last year, Bowman noted that recent readings "have been uneven."

"I see a continued risk that core services inflation remains stubbornly persistent," she added, referring to a measure of inflation that strips out volatile components like food and energy.

She also highlighted that although data such as job gains have been revised lower at times, average hourly earnings have been revised upwards.

All this complicates the task of predicting how the economy will change, she said.

In announcing that the Fed would hold rates steady last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell added that the process of lowering inflation "sustainably down to two percent has a long way to go."

Inflation, Banking,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bleu Royal diamond rakes in nearly $44 mln at auction

Bleu Royal diamond rakes in nearly $44 mln at auction
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bleu Royal diamond rakes in nearly $44 mln at auction

    Bleu Royal diamond rakes in nearly $44 mln at auction

  2. New York auction houses eye monster sales

    New York auction houses eye monster sales

  3. Technology investments to help lower current account deficit

    Technology investments to help lower current account deficit

  4. US Fed official expects further rate hike needed

    US Fed official expects further rate hike needed

  5. Türkiye strikes new PKK targets in northern Iraq

    Türkiye strikes new PKK targets in northern Iraq
Recommended
UN pushes for financial system reform to help poorest countries

UN pushes for financial system reform to help poorest countries
Chemical giant Bayer to cut management jobs after huge loss

Chemical giant Bayer to cut management jobs after huge loss
Technology investments to help lower current account deficit

Technology investments to help lower current account deficit
Türkiye aims to boost gold production to 100 tons

Türkiye aims to boost gold production to 100 tons
EBRD provides $100 mln financing to İşbank

EBRD provides $100 mln financing to İşbank
Defense exports climb to $4.3 billion in 10 months

Defense exports climb to $4.3 billion in 10 months
WORLD Gaza’s situation may turn ‘apocalyptic’: EU official

Gaza’s situation may turn ‘apocalyptic’: EU official

A senior European Union official has warned that the already catastrophic situation in Gaza may become apocalyptic if there is no humanitarian pause or any arrangement for dispatching humanitarian assistance to the civilians in the enclave
ECONOMY Technology investments to help lower current account deficit

Technology investments to help lower current account deficit

Industry and Technology Minister Fatih Kacır says that the current account deficit can be reduced by $7 billion a year with 185 projects focusing on medium and high technology
SPORTS Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

John Kennedy struck a spectacular extra-time winner as Fluminense ended their long wait for a first ever Copa Libertadores crown on Nov. 4 with a 2-1 victory over Argentina's Boca Juniors.