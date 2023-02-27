US Embassy thanks Turkish police for thwarting terror threat

US Embassy thanks Turkish police for thwarting terror threat

ANKARA
US Embassy thanks Turkish police for thwarting terror threat

The United States Embassy in Ankara has thanked the Turkish police for disrupting specific terrorist threats in recent weeks in downtown Istanbul.

“Thanks and respect once again to the Turkish National Police who disrupted specific terrorist threats in recent weeks in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu District: Taksim, Istiklal and Galata. Due to their work, these areas continue to be iconic places that welcome visitors and exemplify Türkiye,” read a statement issued on Twitter on Feb. 27.

“But just as Americans stand in solidarity with Turks against terrorism, we stand wholeheartedly once again with Türkiye during this devastating time, and together with Allies and partners look forward to helping Türkiye recover,” it added.

The U.S. had warned its citizens last month of a potential terrorist attack that would target religious and historical sites that attract foreigners and tourists. In light of this warning, many prominent Western countries suspended the works of their general consulates in downtown Istanbul, which triggered the Turkish government’s anger.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu had harshly slammed U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Jeff Flake, saying, “Take your dirty hands off Türkiye. I openly say. Remove your dirty hands off Türkiye. I clearly know what steps you are taking and what you are doing to entangle Türkiye.”

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also criticized these countries for not sharing concrete evidence of the terror threat with the Turkish authorities.

US embassy, US,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan vows to heal post-quake wounds in one year

Erdoğan vows to heal post-quake wounds in one year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows to heal post-quake wounds in one year

    Erdoğan vows to heal post-quake wounds in one year

  2. Supreme Election Council delegation in quake zone

    Supreme Election Council delegation in quake zone

  3. Greek pundits suggest a different approach to ties with Türkiye

    Greek pundits suggest a different approach to ties with Türkiye

  4. Another 5.6 magnitude quake in Malatya causes damage

    Another 5.6 magnitude quake in Malatya causes damage

  5. Kılıçdaroğlu, Akşener talk ahead of key alliance meeting on presidential candidacy

    Kılıçdaroğlu, Akşener talk ahead of key alliance meeting on presidential candidacy
Recommended
Greek pundits suggest a different approach to ties with Türkiye

Greek pundits suggest a different approach to ties with Türkiye
Türkiye unfavorable for Sweden’s NATO bid

Türkiye unfavorable for Sweden’s NATO bid
Türkiye, Egypt pledge to further develop ties

Türkiye, Egypt pledge to further develop ties
Türkiye remembers 31st anniversary of Khojaly massacre

Türkiye remembers 31st anniversary of Khojaly massacre
Erdoğan calls for just peace in Ukraine in call with Putin

Erdoğan calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine in call with Putin
Japan to provide $27 million to quake survivors

Japan to provide $27 million to quake survivors
WORLD Tens of thousands protest Mexicos electoral law changes

Tens of thousands protest Mexico's electoral law changes

Tens of thousands of people filled Mexico City’s vast main plaza Sunday to protest President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's electoral law changes they say threaten democracy and could mark a return to the past.

ECONOMY MWC mobile tech fair to show off new phones

MWC mobile tech fair to show off new phones

The latest folding-screen smartphones, immersive metaverse experiences, AI-powered chatbot avatars and other eye-catching technology are set to wow visitors at the annual MWC wireless trade fair that kicks off today.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.