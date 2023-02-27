US Embassy thanks Turkish police for thwarting terror threat

ANKARA

The United States Embassy in Ankara has thanked the Turkish police for disrupting specific terrorist threats in recent weeks in downtown Istanbul.



“Thanks and respect once again to the Turkish National Police who disrupted specific terrorist threats in recent weeks in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu District: Taksim, Istiklal and Galata. Due to their work, these areas continue to be iconic places that welcome visitors and exemplify Türkiye,” read a statement issued on Twitter on Feb. 27.

“But just as Americans stand in solidarity with Turks against terrorism, we stand wholeheartedly once again with Türkiye during this devastating time, and together with Allies and partners look forward to helping Türkiye recover,” it added.

The U.S. had warned its citizens last month of a potential terrorist attack that would target religious and historical sites that attract foreigners and tourists. In light of this warning, many prominent Western countries suspended the works of their general consulates in downtown Istanbul, which triggered the Turkish government’s anger.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu had harshly slammed U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Jeff Flake, saying, “Take your dirty hands off Türkiye. I openly say. Remove your dirty hands off Türkiye. I clearly know what steps you are taking and what you are doing to entangle Türkiye.”

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also criticized these countries for not sharing concrete evidence of the terror threat with the Turkish authorities.