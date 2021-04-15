US embassy in Ankara reminds bounties on heads of senior PKK members

ANKARA

The U.S. embassy in Ankara on April 14 reminded the bounties the United States put on the heads of three senior members of the illegal PKK.

In a tweet, the embassy recalled that those who give information on the identification or location of the terrorists Murat Karayılan (up to $5 million), Cemil Bayık (up to $4 million) and Duran Kalkan (up to $3 million) will be rewarded as part of the State Department’s Rewards for Justice program. The identity of the persons providing the information will be kept completely confidential, said the embassy.

In 2018, the U.S. Department of State had put a bounty on the heads of three key PKK members. It was announced after then-U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Matthew Palmer’s official visit to the capital Ankara.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.