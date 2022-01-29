US economy grew 5.7 percent in 2021, but Omicron hit looms

  • January 29 2022 07:00:00

US economy grew 5.7 percent in 2021, but Omicron hit looms

NEW YORK
US economy grew 5.7 percent in 2021, but Omicron hit looms

The world’s largest economy staged a solid recovery last year as it grew at the fastest pace since 1984, but damage from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is imminent.

The U.S. gross domestic product - its total output of goods and services - expanded 5.7 percent in 2021. The economy ended the year by growing at an unexpectedly brisk 6.9 percent annual pace from October through December as businesses replenished their inventories, the Commerce Department reported on Jan. 27.

Surging prices continue to pose a challenge, as inflation picked up speed in the final three months of the pandemic’s second year, according to official data. That threatens to dampen the consumer demand that has underpinned the recovery, while shortages and supply chain snarls continue to create headaches for businesses.
“The upside surprise came largely from a surge in inventories and the details aren’t as strong as the headline would suggest,” said Kathy Bostjancic of Oxford Economics. “Beneath the headline GDP print, the handoff to 2022 is weak, with consumer spending retrenching in December and Omicron dampening economic activity,” she said in an analysis.
Prices accelerated during the year, peaking in the October-December period with a 6.5 percent surge in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index. That was the biggest increase in 40 years.

For the full year, inflation rose 3.9 percent, still far above the Fed’s 2 percent goal. Excluding volatile food and energy prices which have increased sharply in the year, the core PCE price index rose 3.3 percent in 2021, and 4.9 percent in the fourth quarter.
The Federal Reserve on Jan. 26 issued a clear signal that it plans to begin raising interest rates in March to tamp down inflation, but that also could restrain growth next year.

US,

WORLD Iran condemns ’destabilizing’ attack on Baghdad airport

Iran condemns ’destabilizing’ attack on Baghdad airport
MOST POPULAR

  1. Lawyer gunned down in Istanbul

    Lawyer gunned down in Istanbul

  2. Blizzard may provide pandemic respite to Istanbul: Experts

    Blizzard may provide pandemic respite to Istanbul: Experts

  3. Turkish teacher falls victim to femicide in United States

    Turkish teacher falls victim to femicide in United States

  4. EasyJet CEO reports strong demand for Turkey

    EasyJet CEO reports strong demand for Turkey

  5. Turkey appoints new justice minister, state statistics chief

    Turkey appoints new justice minister, state statistics chief
Recommended
TOGG among best 20 brands showed at CES

TOGG among best 20 brands showed at CES
Turkish Airlines management reshuffled after chair resigned

Turkish Airlines management reshuffled after chair resigned
H&M profit soars as sales return to pre-pandemic levels

H&M profit soars as sales return to pre-pandemic levels
Tesla reports record profit, sees more supply chain woes

Tesla reports record profit, sees more supply chain woes
Apple’s iPhone retakes top spot in China smartphone market: research

Apple’s iPhone retakes top spot in China smartphone market: research
Central Bank revises up year-end inflation forecast

Central Bank revises up year-end inflation forecast
WORLD Iran condemns ’destabilizing’ attack on Baghdad airport

Iran condemns ’destabilizing’ attack on Baghdad airport

Iran’s foreign ministry on Jan. 29 condemned a rocket attack against Baghdad airport that took place the previous day as an act that seeks to "destabilize" Iraq.
ECONOMY TOGG among best 20 brands showed at CES

TOGG among best 20 brands showed at CES

Turkey’s Automobile Initiative Group (TOGG) has been picked as one of the best 20 brands showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas earlier this month.
SPORTS Performance by national figure skater fascinates millions

Performance by national figure skater fascinates millions

As the cold winter conditions continue to affect Turkey, national figure skating athlete İklim Şentunalı has shown a breathtaking performance on the frozen surface of Lake Çıldır located in the country’s northeast.