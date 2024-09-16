US delegation, Bangladesh's Yunus talks about economy

A high-level U.S. delegation has met with the head of Bangladesh's interim government, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus , to affirm “dedication to fostering inclusive economic growth," according to the U.S. Embassy in Dhaka.

Yunus took over after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country last month amid a mass uprising. She was accused of corruption, violation of human rights and excessive use of force against the protesters.

Yunus on Sept. 15 said he sought U.S. support “to rebuild the country, carry out vital reforms, and bring back stolen assets,” his press office said in a statement after he met the delegation at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.

He told the U.S. representatives his interim administration has moved fast to “reset, reform, and restart” the economy, initiate reforms in financial sectors, and fix institutions such as the judiciary and police, the statement said.

The U.S. embassy on X underscored how American companies are entrenched in the South Asian country.

The delegation also met representatives of the American companies under the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) operating in Bangladesh upon arriving on Sept. 14.

Concerns over safety and lack of order in Bangladesh were relayed by the companies' agents.

AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed said at the meeting that while there were improvements after the interim government was installed, “there are some bottlenecks too.” Profit repatriation amid the ongoing crisis of U.S. dollars and challenges in the supply chain resulting from congestion at ports were among the issues he raised.

 

