US congressional delegation hold talks in Ankara

ANKARA

A delegation from the United States House of Representatives held talks in Ankara on March 29, including Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and members of the Turkish parliament, a Turkish official has said.

The delegation is composed of four members of the House Armed Services Committee, which has jurisdiction over defense policy, military operations, defense industry exports, and other defense-related matters.

The U.S. team was hosted by Defense Minister Güler in the Turkish capital. Among the issues to be discussed between the two sides is counterterrorism cooperation, as Ankara insistently calls on Washington to cease its support for the YPG in northern Syria, as well as the need to increase bilateral dialogue in the field of defense industry.

Ties between Ankara and Washington have entered a new era after Türkiye’s approval of Sweden’s admission into NATO and the U.S. confirmation of the sale of 40 new F-16s to its NATO ally.

A recent meeting between the two countries’ foreign ministers as part of the Strategic Mechanism has reiterated both sides’ willingness to further advance ties in the economy, trade, investments, energy, etc.

According to a Turkish official, Güler also discussed the military-to-military relationship between the two allies. Ankara has asked Washington to lift sanctions on Türkiye, which were imposed under the Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) due to the deployment of Russian S-400 air defense systems on its soil. It also asks for reimbursement of the money it had paid for F-35 warfighters after it was expelled from the project because of the S-400 supply from Russia.