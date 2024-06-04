US condemns attack on Turkish reporter in Pennsylvania

ANKARA
The U.S. State Department has condemned the attack on Turkish journalist Yunus Paksoy during a live broadcast in Pennsylvania.

The incident on June 1 took place near a farm believed to be the residence of Fetullah Gülen, the U.S.-based leader of FETÖ, the group behind the failed 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye.

Paksoy was on air for private broadcaster CNN Türk when an individual drove a car into him. The man then exited the vehicle, struck Paksoy's camera and hurled insults at him. The live broadcast was abruptly cut off as the camera fell to the ground.

"We denounce the blatant attack on CNN Türk correspondent Yunus Paksoy. For further information, we refer you to the Pennsylvania law enforcement authorities," the State Department said in a written declaration sent to Paksoy.

Detailing his interactions with the U.S. authorities, Paksoy explained that he had solicited a statement from the U.S. the day prior, but Washington had indicated it would first scrutinize the footage pertaining to the assault.

"The department meticulously examined the evidence we provided. We submitted our proof to them. They conducted a 24-hour investigation. The condemnation statement was sent directly to my email address," Paksoy recounted.

Paksoy later said he managed to escape serious injury by stepping onto the pavement as the car, which lacked a license plate, was driven into him.

