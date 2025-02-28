Istanbul’s beauty centers face crisis as hundreds of salons up for sale

ISTANBUL

Once considered a lucrative investment, Istanbul’s beauty centers are now struggling to stay afloat with 450 beauty salons across the city currently listed for sale or lease.

The beauty sector, which gained rapid popularity in recent years, is experiencing a downturn as rising costs, high rents and declining demand push many businesses toward closure.

Nationwide, around 1,900 beauty centers are up for sale or lease on real estate platforms, with Istanbul accounting for a significant share.

Industry insiders attribute the decline to a combination of factors, including market saturation and shifting consumer preferences.

Social media influencers and celebrities had previously fueled the boom, making beauty centers a sought-after venture. However, the trend has lost momentum, with high-profile figures such as Dilan Polat, once synonymous with the industry’s rise, no longer able to sustain its appeal.

Polat, who built a beauty empire through aggressive social media marketing, fell from grace following allegations of money laundering and tax evasion, leading to her arrest and a major scandal that tarnished her brand.

Real estate listings indicate that beauty centers now rank among the most frequently transferred businesses, second only to cafes and restaurants.

The oversupply of such establishments has intensified competition, leading to shrinking revenues. At the same time, escalating operational expenses and reduced customer spending have made it increasingly difficult for businesses to survive. Therefore, as the sector grapples with uncertainty, investors and entrepreneurs are being forced to reconsider their strategies.