Compulsory appearance order issued for Fatih Terim in high-profile fraud case

ISTANBUL
A court has issued a compulsory appearance order for renowned football coach Fatih Terim in connection with the ongoing high-profile fraud case that implicates prominent football figures.

 

The case especially revolves around Seçil Erzan, a former branch manager at private lender Denizbank, who is accused of orchestrating a scheme that defrauded 21 individuals of approximately $44 million. The scheme promised significant returns from a purported "secret special fund."

 

The trial has captivated public attention, with media reports suggesting a network led by Terim encouraged others to invest in the fraudulent fund.

 

At a recent hearing at a court in southwestern Muğla’s Bodrum, complainant Terim’s lawyer submitted an excuse, citing his absence due to being abroad. In December 2024, Terim was named as the head coach of of Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab.

 

In response, Erzan’s defense requested an official investigation into his travel records.

 

The court subsequently postponed the trial to April 15, ruling that Terim must appear in person then.

 

Erzan allegedly deceived several prominent figures, including renowned footballers Arda Turan, Fernando Muslera, Emre Belözoğlu and Selçuk İnan.

 

Last August, Terim rejected claims that he encouraged these footballers to provide money to the so-called fund, accusing the bank and its manager Erzan of exploiting his reputation and financial resources for their own gain.

 

Terim revealed that he did not transfer any funds to the fraudulent scheme, adding that he had discovered that $3 million, held in an investment account within the bank, had gone missing.

 

"After this scandal emerged, I had my accounts thoroughly examined. The investigation revealed significant discrepancies between the amounts I had deposited in and withdrawn from Denizbank,” he said.

 

The indictment details how Erzan allegedly lured investors by issuing forged documents bearing the bank’s official stamp and signatures and created the illusion of legitimacy, seeking a prison sentence ranging from 109 to 358 years.

