Türkiye’s annual inflation rate drops to 30.89 percent in December

ANKARA

Türkiye's annual inflation rate dropped to 30.89 percent in December, down from 31.07 percent in November, official figures showed on Jan. 5.

Month-on-month, prices increased by 0.89 percent last month, slightly up from 0.87 percent in November 2025, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

“End-of-year inflation decreased by 13.5 percentage points compared to the previous year and disinflation spread across the board,” said Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek on X, commenting on the latest data.

Annual inflation in core goods was 17.7 percent, while in food it reached 28.3 percent despite the contraction in agricultural production due to agricultural frost and drought, he noted.

With the declines in all main service groups, led by rent and education, annual services inflation fell by 21.7 percentage points to 44 percent, the minister detailed.

“In 2026, supportive global financial conditions and moderate commodity prices, tight monetary policy, strengthening fiscal discipline, managed/guided price increases aligned with inflation targets, improvements in expectations and supply-side policies will contribute to disinflation,” Şimşek said.

“We will continue to implement our program resolutely until price stability, our ultimate goal, is achieved,” he reiterated.

A state-run Anadolu Agency survey predicted last week that the annual inflation would be down to 31 percent.

Consumer prices in the three main expenditure groups with the highest weight increased by 28.31 percent for food and non-alcoholic beverages, 28.44 percent for transportation and 49.45 percent for housing annually, showed TÜİK numbers.

The contributions of these main groups to the annual change were 7.07 percent or food and non-alcoholic beverages, 4.36 percent for transportation and 7.52 percent for housing.

The 12-month average inflation rate was 34.88 percent in 2025, down from 58.51 percent in 2024.

Monthly price changes

In December, food and non-alcoholic beverage prices rose by 1.99 percent compared to the previous month, while housing costs increased by 1.39 percent.

Transport prices fell by 1.03 percent, whereas communication prices climbed by 2.91 percent. Clothing prices dropped 2.94 percent month-on-month.

Meanwhile, entertainment and culture expenses edged up 0.75 percent and hotel and restaurant prices surged by 1.51 percent.

According to the government’s Medium-Term Program (OVP) for 2026–2028, end-of-year inflation for 2025 was projected at 28.5 percent. The program sets inflation targets of 16 percent for 2026 and 9 percent for 2027, with a further decline to 8 percent anticipated in 2028.