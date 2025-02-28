Most university students satisfied with their schools, YÖK study suggests

ANKARA

Around 72 percent of Turkish university students are satisfied with their educational institutions, with one in four aspiring to start a business after graduation, according to a large-scale survey conducted by Türkiye’s higher education body.

The country’s Higher Education Council (YÖK) conducted an extensive online study between June 10 and Oct. 21 last year, collecting responses from 264,344 students across 205 universities, marking it one of the most comprehensive studies on student experiences.

According to the study, 40 percent of the students plan to pursue a master’s or doctoral degree after graduation, while 23 percent of them seek to start their own businesses, highlighting a strong entrepreneurial mindset among young people.

Additionally, 34 percent of the students aim to work in the public sector, with 31 percent aiming to acquire jobs in private companies.

The survey questions covered 15 thematic areas in total, including the quality of education and personnel, research and projects, digitalization and artificial intelligence.

One of the standout findings of the survey emerged as the increasing role of artificial intelligence in higher education, as it revealed that a striking 83 percent of students reported using AI tools for assignments.

The study further stated that 74 percent of the students believe AI helps improve their academic performance.

Moreover, 73 percent of the students think universities should further encourage the integration of AI technologies into education, reflecting a growing acceptance of digital transformation in learning.

Beyond digitalization and future expectations, students were also asked about campus facilities. According to the results, around 58 percent believe their institution provides adequate opportunities for physical activities.

Commenting on the survey, YÖK head Erol Özvar emphasized that the large-scale survey is a visionary project aimed at improving education quality and student satisfaction, allowing the identification of areas for future improvement.

"This approach establishes a critical base that enables our universities to take strategic measures to enhance their competitiveness at the national and international levels, as well as to address the educational requirements of individuals,” he noted.