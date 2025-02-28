Türkiye collaborates with Sweden in lunar research

Türkiye collaborates with Sweden in lunar research

ANKARA
Türkiye collaborates with Sweden in lunar research

Turkish authorities and the Swedish Institute of Space Physics (IRF) have developed a collaborative lunar mission, with a particular focus on gathering critical scientific data specific to the Moon’s surface.

 

This partnership will provide valuable insights into the field for both countries, said the vice president of IRF, Professor Stas Barabash.

 

"Together, we will collect specialized data on the Moon's surface and conduct various scientific studies. Our research aims to analyze how the environment interacts with the Moon surface using an innovative technique,” he explained.

 

This collaborative study will help answer key questions about water formation on the Moon and the effects of local magnetism on plasma surrounding the lunar surface, Barabash noted.

 

He also emphasized that Türkiye's long-term space goals and strategic roadmap are highly noteworthy.

 

The Swedish institution has actually been collaborating with TÜBİTAK UZAY, the Space Technologies Research Institute of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK), on Türkiye’s first lunar mission since July 2022, he further highlighted.

 

Recently attending the 3rd meeting of the Lunar Scientific Working Group in the capital Ankara, Barabash underlined the substantial progress made in the mission.

 

“The professionalism and enthusiasm of the TÜBİTAK UZAY-led team have made the collaboration both productive and exciting,” he pointed out, adding that the meeting highlighted the growing space science community in Türkiye.

 

Barabash also highlighted the increasing interest among young people in aerospace and space sciences in the country, which he sees as essential for ensuring the sustainability of research and technological advancements in the field.

 

Noting that humanity has recently entered a period of intense lunar exploration, Barabash expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to participate in this thrilling expedition with Turkish colleagues. To further strengthen academic and research ties, he extended an invitation to Turkish students interested in the country’s lunar mission to pursue PhD programs in Sweden, emphasizing his eagerness to collaborate with the next generation of space scientists.

TÜBITAK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye enters new phase in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan

Türkiye enters 'new phase' in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye enters 'new phase' in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan

    Türkiye enters 'new phase' in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan

  2. Trump cuts short Zelensky meeting after Oval Office blow up

    Trump cuts short Zelensky meeting after Oval Office blow up

  3. Global reactions to Öcalan’s call for PKK disarmament

    Global reactions to Öcalan’s call for PKK disarmament

  4. Broad political support for Öcalan’s call for PKK dissolution

    Broad political support for Öcalan’s call for PKK dissolution

  5. Türkiye, N Macedonia vow to double trade, enhance ties

    Türkiye, N Macedonia vow to double trade, enhance ties
Recommended
Türkiye enters new phase in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan

Türkiye enters 'new phase' in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan
Broad political support for Öcalan’s call for PKK dissolution

Broad political support for Öcalan’s call for PKK dissolution
Türkiye, N Macedonia vow to double trade, enhance ties

Türkiye, N Macedonia vow to double trade, enhance ties
Türkiye-Africa Media Forum kicks off in Istanbul

Türkiye-Africa Media Forum kicks off in Istanbul
VP Yılmaz meets with British defense secretary in London

VP Yılmaz meets with British defense secretary in London
Istanbul’s beauty centers face crisis as hundreds of salons up for sale

Istanbul’s beauty centers face crisis as hundreds of salons up for sale
Compulsory appearance order issued for Fatih Terim in high-profile fraud case

Compulsory appearance order issued for Fatih Terim in high-profile fraud case
WORLD Trump cuts short Zelensky meeting after Oval Office blow up

Trump cuts short Zelensky meeting after Oval Office blow up

U.S. President Donald Trump cut short a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday and said the Ukrainian leader is "not ready" for peace with Russia in an extraordinary meltdown in the Oval Office that threw question marks over chances for a truce.

ECONOMY German inflation stays flat in February at 2.3 percent: data

German inflation stays flat in February at 2.3 percent: data

Germany's inflation rate remained stable in February at 2.3 percent, preliminary data showed Friday, leaving the door open for the European Central Bank to ease rates at its meeting next week.

SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿