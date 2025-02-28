Unemployment rate ticked down to 8.4 percent in January

Unemployment rate ticked down to 8.4 percent in January

ANKARA
Unemployment rate ticked down to 8.4 percent in January

Unemployment in Türkiye was at 8.4 percent in January, down 0.1 percent from December 2024, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Feb. 28.

The rate also fell from 9.1 percent in January 2024, year-on-year, TÜİK data showed.

The number of unemployed persons this January totaled 3 million, down by 25,000 people, month-on-month.

The unemployment rate in January was 6.5 percent for men and 12.1 percent for women.

"The number of employed persons decreased by 195,000 to 32.5 million persons in January 2024 compared to the previous month," it said.

The employment rate was calculated at 49.2 percent, down 0.3 percent.

For men, the employment rate stood at 66.4 percent, while it was 32.3 percent for women.

The country’s labor force was estimated at 35.5 million as of January, down from 35.75 million in the previous month.

The labor force participation rate declined from 54.1 percent in December to 53.7 percent last month.

Among the 15-24 age group, the youth unemployment rate fell from 15.7 percent to 14.9 percent in January.

The youth unemployment rate was 10.6 percent for men and 22.7 percent for women.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye enters new phase in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan

Türkiye enters 'new phase' in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye enters 'new phase' in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan

    Türkiye enters 'new phase' in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan

  2. Trump cuts short Zelensky meeting after Oval Office blow up

    Trump cuts short Zelensky meeting after Oval Office blow up

  3. Global reactions to Öcalan’s call for PKK disarmament

    Global reactions to Öcalan’s call for PKK disarmament

  4. Broad political support for Öcalan’s call for PKK dissolution

    Broad political support for Öcalan’s call for PKK dissolution

  5. Türkiye, N Macedonia vow to double trade, enhance ties

    Türkiye, N Macedonia vow to double trade, enhance ties
Recommended
German inflation stays flat in February at 2.3 percent: data

German inflation stays flat in February at 2.3 percent: data
Turkmen natural gas set to reach Türkiye on March 1

Turkmen natural gas set to reach Türkiye on March 1
Turkish economy grows 3.2 percent last year

Turkish economy grows 3.2 percent last year
Meta plans to release stand-alone AI app: Report

Meta plans to release stand-alone AI app: Report
Market uncertainties deal blow to Bitcoin, its price sinks

Market uncertainties deal blow to Bitcoin, its price sinks
Couche-Tard still eyes friendly 7-Eleven takeover

Couche-Tard still eyes 'friendly' 7-Eleven takeover
WORLD Trump cuts short Zelensky meeting after Oval Office blow up

Trump cuts short Zelensky meeting after Oval Office blow up

U.S. President Donald Trump cut short a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday and said the Ukrainian leader is "not ready" for peace with Russia in an extraordinary meltdown in the Oval Office that threw question marks over chances for a truce.

ECONOMY German inflation stays flat in February at 2.3 percent: data

German inflation stays flat in February at 2.3 percent: data

Germany's inflation rate remained stable in February at 2.3 percent, preliminary data showed Friday, leaving the door open for the European Central Bank to ease rates at its meeting next week.

SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿