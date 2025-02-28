Unemployment rate ticked down to 8.4 percent in January

ANKARA

Unemployment in Türkiye was at 8.4 percent in January, down 0.1 percent from December 2024, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Feb. 28.

The rate also fell from 9.1 percent in January 2024, year-on-year, TÜİK data showed.

The number of unemployed persons this January totaled 3 million, down by 25,000 people, month-on-month.

The unemployment rate in January was 6.5 percent for men and 12.1 percent for women.

"The number of employed persons decreased by 195,000 to 32.5 million persons in January 2024 compared to the previous month," it said.

The employment rate was calculated at 49.2 percent, down 0.3 percent.

For men, the employment rate stood at 66.4 percent, while it was 32.3 percent for women.

The country’s labor force was estimated at 35.5 million as of January, down from 35.75 million in the previous month.

The labor force participation rate declined from 54.1 percent in December to 53.7 percent last month.

Among the 15-24 age group, the youth unemployment rate fell from 15.7 percent to 14.9 percent in January.

The youth unemployment rate was 10.6 percent for men and 22.7 percent for women.