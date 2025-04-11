US-based team to launch excavation in Eastern Türkiye

LOS ANGELES
A team of researchers from California-based Noah’s Ark Scans is preparing to launch an archaeological project at the Durupınar Formation in eastern Türkiye, an intriguing, 160-meter-long, boat-shaped formation located just 30 kilometers from Mount Ağrı, the country’s highest peak in the east.

The site has long been linked to the biblical account of Noah’s Ark, and the team believes it may hold important clues to one of the world’s most enduring ancient mysteries.

The group plans to begin with non-invasive methods, including ground-penetrating radar, geophysical surveys, and soil sampling, to assess the structure without disturbing the site. According to project director Andrew Jones, protecting the formation is a top priority due to its location within an active landslide zone and the harsh local climate. “Preservation comes first,” he said. “We aim to gather as much data as possible before considering a full excavation.”

Earlier studies have already yielded fascinating results. Soil samples taken from the site showed low pH levels, high potassium, and significant organic material — indicators consistent with decayed wood. Remote sensing also revealed regular, rectangular patterns around 6.7 meters below the surface, which some suggest could be internal compartments of a ship-like structure.

A 2023 study by Istanbul Technical University added to the intrigue, detecting clay-like materials, marine sediments, and even microfossils from sea creatures such as mollusks. These findings were dated to between 3,500 and 5,000 years ago, roughly the time period associated with the biblical flood.

The Book of Genesis describes Noah’s Ark as measuring 300 cubits long, which converts to about 157 meters using the Egyptian cubit. The Durupınar Formation is strikingly close at 163 meters in length. Genesis also states the Ark came to rest on the mountains of Ağrı, a region that includes the Durupınar site.

While the team emphasizes that no definitive conclusions have been drawn, they believe the findings so far are promising enough to justify deeper investigation.

